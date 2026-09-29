Loading The Cannon: Emil Andrae

The Columbus Blue Jackets pulled off a blockbuster trade yesterday that brought Matthew Knies to the CBJ.
But they also acquired defenseman Emil Andrae. Who is Emil Andrae? Many think he was just a throw-in, but that couldn't be further from the truth. Andrae will be on the opening-night roster and is expected to play.
Emil Andrae - 24 Years Old - 5'9'' - 193lbs - Västervik, SWE
Drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2020 with the 54th overall pick.
Made his NHL debut on October 14, 2023.
Traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs on June 16, 2026.
Signed two-year, $3.1 million contract with the Maple Leafs on July 4.
Played in 107 NHL games, all with the Philadelphia Flyers. He has 20 total points.
In the AHL, he has 59 points across parts of four seasons.
Scouting Report
Andrae is good at quarterbacking the power play and executing clean breakout passes. He walks the blue line effectively, using his edges to open up shooting lanes and find teammates for high-danger scoring chances.
He is remarkably calm under pressure. His advanced metrics often reflect strong possession impact and stellar relative Corsi numbers because he reads the ice quickly and anticipates plays.
Despite his smaller stature, Andrae plays with a high work rate, uses a powerful leg drive to engage physically, and does not shy away from board battles or closing space along the defensive line.
Weaknesses
Standing at 5'9", his physical reach and frame can occasionally be exposed in high-traffic defensive zones or grueling physical playoff series against heavier forwards.
His eagerness to thread difficult needles and advance the play can sometimes lead to high-risk turnovers.