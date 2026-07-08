Loading The Cannon: Ryan Lomberg

Lomberg was undrafted out of Richmond Hill, Ontario.
Ryan Lomberg signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets on the opening day of free agency. While not a splashy move by any means, he brings something to the CBJ lineup that was sorely missed when Mathieu Olivier went down late in the season due to a broken hand: Grit!
Plus, he can scrap. He actually fought Olivier back on November 29, 2024, so if you can't beat 'em, join 'em, right? Check out the fight below
Let's take a look at Lomberg and what he's done during his career.
Undrafted - Richmond Hill, Ontario, CAN
Scouting Report - Physicality & Grit: Despite his smaller frame, he plays with a heavy edge. He consistently finishes checks, battles along the boards, and is a frequent team leader in hits and fighting majors.
NHL Debut - January 25, 2018 (Calgary)
Career NHL Stats - 394 Games - 35 goals - 37 Assists - 72 Points - 475 PIMs
NHL Playoff Experience - 32 Games - 3 Goals - 0 Assists - 3 Points - 1 Stanley Cup
Career AHL Stats - 219 Games - 49 Goals - 60 Assists - 109 Points
AHL Playoff Experience - Stockton Heat - 1 Game
NOTES & TRANSACTIONS PER NHL PR
- Signed as a free agent by Calgary, March 19, 2017.
- Signed as a free agent by Florida, October 9, 2020.
- Signed as a free agent by Calgary, July 1, 2024.
When the deal was announced, fans were both excited and a bit let down. Lomberg wasn't the flashy signing, but some of the best signings aren't the flashy ones.
Lomberg is going to bring tenacity and grit to the 4th line, which is something the CBJ hasn't had. Mathieu Olivier plays primarily on the 3rd line, while Miles Wood was on the 4th. Having Miles Wood and Ryan Lomberg on the 4th line together might be a nightmare for most teams.
That fourth line won't be called on to score many goals, so look at it as more of a "disruption" line. Go out there and cause as much havoc, responsibly of course, to the other team, so that when the CBJ's top line comes out, they can be a bit more effective.
Next Up For Columbus: Free Agency continues on.
Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!
Let us know what you think below.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.