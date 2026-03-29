Macklin Celebrini & The San Jose Sharks Beat Sluggish Blue Jackets

Bowness said after the game, "We didn't have our legs, it's as simple as that. We just didn’t have our legs. What the guys have to learn is when you don't have your legs, you try to simplify the game a little bit. And even though we didn’t have our legs, we're still trying to make plays that just weren’t there." He later said that he knew "why" the players didn't have their legs and would address it. That comment was oddly vague.