Macklin Celebrini & The Sharks Beat Frustrated Blue Jackets

Zach Werenski(16) and Sean Monahan(6) scored the only goals for Columbus, and Jet Greaves stopped 31 of 34 Sharks shots, including 10 of 11 of the Sharks five power plays, as the Blue Jackets would lose to San Jose 5-2.

First Period - SOG 12-11 CBJ - No CBJ Goals

The first eight minutes of the game was uneventful for the most part, with the Jackets generating shots on goal, while the Sharks took a few minutes to get going.

The Jackets took their first penalty with 12:16 left in the first period when Damon Severson went to the box for interference on the Sharks Ty Dellandrea. Jet Greaves was able to make two saves on the power play to kill off the man advantage.

After the Sharks failed power play, they actually started ramping up the intensity a bit. But with 4:40 left in the first, the Blue Jackets would get their first power play chance of the night when Ty Dellandrea got called for tripping Kent Johnson. The Sharks killed it with ease, keeping the game scoreless.

Pavol Regenda would score for the Sharks to give them a 1-0 lead with 48 seconds left. The goal was fueled by a defensive breakdown, led by former CBJ Alex Wennberg.

Sharks superstar Macklin Celebrini was held to zero shots and 2/6 in the faceoff circle.

Second Period - SOG 17-5 Sharks - CBJ Goal - Werenski

The Blue Jackets gave the dangerous Sharks their second power play when Zach Aston-Reese was called for tripping Ryan Reaves. Alex Wennberg scored to make the score 2-0 with 15:46 to play in the second. Of course, a former Jacket would score on them, they always do.

With 14:15 left, Igor Chernyshov went to the box for hooking Sean Monahan, giving them their second power play. The Sharks aggressive penalty kill was able to stop the CBJ power play with little to no effort.

The CBJ would give the Sharks another power play when Dante Fabbro went off for interference with 11:03 left in the second period. Luckily, the Blue Jackets were able to kill it off, keeping the score at 2-0 Sharks. So far, Jet Greaves has had to make 7 power play saves on the night.

Denton Mateychuk was called for tripping Ty Dellandrea with 4:45 left in the period. Dellandrea went hard into the goal post and had to be helped to the bench. Boone Jenner was called for high-sticking Macklin Celebrini with 35 seconds left on the first penalty, giving the Sharks a two-man advantage. Somehow Columbus was able to kill both penalties and keep the score at 2-0. But Jet Greaves had to make three more saves on the power play.

Blue Jackets superstar Zach Werenski would score a goal to cut the lead in half to make it 2-1. That was a massive goal with under a minute left to give the Jackets some life. That was Werenski's 16th goal, which leads all NHL defensemen.

Just one second after the faceoff, Mathieu Olivier and the Sharks Ryan Reaves engaged in a heavyweight fight. This would be their second fight in as many seasons. Olivier seemingly got the best of Reaves, with both trading blows before Reaves finally went down to the ice. Mathieu Olivier is the undisputed heavyweight champion of the NHL.

Third Period

Adam Fantilli drew a penalty 2:20 into the third period when Barclay Goodrow slashed him, giving the Jackets their third power play. Unfortunately, Columbus couldn't score on Ohio-born goalie Alex Nedeljkovic, keeping their one-goal lead.

Halfway through the third period, the CBJ were dominating the pace of play, outshooting the Sharks 10-2, they just couldn't seem to catch a break.

Zack Ostapchuk put the game away when an offensive pass went astray, giving him a breakaway. He would score on Jet Greaves to make the game 3-1.

But, just 50 seconds later, Sean Monahan would score his 6th goal to bring the game back to a one-goal deficit.

Mario Ferraro would score on an empty net with two minutes left to ice the game. Macklin Celebrini would finally get on the score sheet when he sank an empty netter.

The Jackets fall to the San Jose Sharks 5-2.

Final Stats

Player Stats

Zach Werenski scored his 16th goal to lead all NHL defensemen.

Sean Monahan scored his 6th goal.

Dmitri Voronkov picked up his 13th assist.

Kirill Marchenko recorded his 19th assist.

Ivan Provorov tallied his 11th assist.

Team Stats

The Jackets power play went 0/3.

The Columbus PK stopped 4 of 5 Sharks power plays.

Columbus won 58.6% of the faceoffs - 41/70

The Blue Jackets had 16 blocked shots.

Up Next: Columbus travels to Vegas to take on the Golden Knights on Thursday.

