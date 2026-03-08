Logo
Mammoth Down Blue Jackets In Overtime After Wild Affair cover image

Mammoth Down Blue Jackets In Overtime After Wild Affair

Jason Newland
1h
The Blue Jackets' record now sits at 32-21-9 with 73 points. They're now 4th in the Metro, 9th in the East, and 12th in the NHL. They're also currently two points behind Boston for the second wild card, and four behind Detroit for the first wild card.

Damon Severson(5), Mathieu Olivier(12), Adam Fantilli(18), and Mason Marchment(15) provided the offense for the Blue Jackets, while Elvis Merzlikins could only stop 18 of 23 Mammoth shots in a 5-4 overtime loss to Utah on Saturday night. 

The Mammoth broke the game open when they scored two goals in less than two minutes in the third period to take a 4-2 lead. The third period was looking like it was going to end up one-sided in favor of the Mammoth, but Adam Fantilli and Mason Marchment scored just 30 seconds apart to draw even at 4 goals each, the momentum shifted, and the roof nearly blew off of Nationwide Arena. 

Twenty seconds after Marchment scored the tying goal, a line brawl broke out, sending six players to the respective boxes, and Mathieu Olivier to the dressing room. Olivier fought and then rag-dolled Ian Cole to earn not one, but two misconduct penalties that would end his night. In total, Olivier ended up with 27 minutes in penalties and a Gordie Howe hat-trick.

Damon Severson fought Alexander Kerfoot to earn himself a Gordie Howe Hat-trick as well. This was the first time in franchise history that two different Blue Jackets got the Gordie Howe in the same game. 

The Blue Jackets earned a point in this game, but we're very lucky to have gotten that point.  

Team Notes Per CBJ PR

  • Columbus has registered points in five consecutive games (3-0-2) and as well as in 16 of its last 18 games played (14-2-2, 30 pts.) following picking up a point in tonight’s overtime loss.
  • The club has also recorded points eight consecutive games at Nationwide Arena since Jan. 22 (6-0-2), tied for the longest home points streak this season (5-0-3 from Oct. 29-Dec. 3).&nbsp; The Jackets have recorded points in 12 of their 13 home games played in 2026 (9-1-3).
  • Columbus (1-0-1) and Utah (1-0-1) completed the season series tonight with each team winning their respective road games in overtime.&nbsp; The road team has won all four contests in overtime in the all-time series history.
  • The Jackets scored their league-leading 46th&nbsp;goal of the season by a defenseman tonight (Severson, 1-1-2).
  • Two skaters for Columbus registered Gordie Howe hat tricks tonight (Olivier and Severson), marking the first time in franchise history multiple players have accomplished the feat in a single game.
  • The Jackets scored 30 seconds between their third and fourth goals in the third period for the second-fastest goals scored this season (19 seconds on Dec. 16 vs. Anaheim – Werenski 3:59 &amp; Jenner 4:18 in second period).
  • Six skaters for Columbus registered multi-point performances tonight, the most in a single game this season and most since Apr. 1, 2025 vs. Nashville (seven skaters).
  • The Blue Jackets skated in front of their ninth sellout crowd of the season and for the third time in the past five contests since Feb. 4.

Player Notes Per CBJ PR

  • C&nbsp;Charlie Coyle&nbsp;(16-33-49, 62 GP) extended his point streak to five-straight games (1-6-7) with his eighth multi-assist, 11th&nbsp;multi-point, performance of the season (0-2-2).&nbsp; He has notched 6-13-19 in his past 12 contests this season.&nbsp; The two assists are his first against Utah and now gives him 1-2-3 in four career matchups.
  • C&nbsp;Adam Fantilli&nbsp;(18-26-44, 62 GP) scored an assisted for his 10th&nbsp;multi-point effort of the season.&nbsp; He has scored in five of his past six games (5-3-8) as well as notched points in six of the past seven (5-4-9).&nbsp; He has also now collected 1-3-4 in four career meetings against the Mammoth.
  • LW&nbsp;Conor Garland&nbsp;(7-19-26, 51 GP) made his Blue Jackets debut tonight, registering a shot on goal on 16:40 of ice time.
  • D&nbsp;Denton Mateychuk&nbsp;(9-15-24, 55 GP) skated in his 100th&nbsp;career NHL game tonight.
  • RW&nbsp;Kirill Marchenko&nbsp;(22-32-54, 56 GP) tallied an assist for the fourth-straight game (2-5-7) while notching his fourth multi-assist, 10th&nbsp;multi-point, performance of the season (0-2-2).&nbsp; He has also notched points in nine of his past 10 outings (4-9-13).&nbsp; Marchenko has posted 1-4-5 in three career meetings against Utah (0-4-4 in 2 GP in 2025-26).
  • LW&nbsp;Mason Marchment&nbsp;(15-17-32, 49 GP) registered his eighth multi-point effort of the campaign with a goal and assist and has collected 2-4-6 in his last six contests. The multi-point performance tonight marks his fifth as a Blue Jacket since joining on Dec. 20 (11-8-19, 20 GP).
  • LW&nbsp;Mathieu Olivier&nbsp;(12-10-22, 49 GP) posted back-to-back multi-point performances (3-1-4) with a goal and assist tonight after scoring twice last time out. He has picked up points in three of his last four games (3-2-5) as well as collected points in six of his past 11 contests (8-3-11).&nbsp; Olivier registered the first Gordie Howe hat trick of his NHL career after receiving a fighting major in the third period, while finishing with a single-game career-high 27 PIM.
  • D&nbsp;Damon Severson&nbsp;(5-21-26, 61 GP) collected his fifth multi-point performance of the season (1-1-2) and earned a fighting major in the third period to record his first career Gordie Howe hat trick.&nbsp; He has collected assists in three of the past four outings (1-4-5).

Final Stats

Player Stats

  • Damon Severson scored a goal, had an assist, and also had a fight.
  • Mathieu Olivier had a goal, had an assist, and also had a fight.
  • Adam Fantilli scored his 18th goal and had an assist.
  • Mason Marchment scored his 15 goal and had an assist.
  • Kirill Marchenko had two assists and five shots.
  • Charlie Coyle had two assists.

Team Stats

  • The Jackets went 0/2 on the power play.
  • The Columbus PK stopped the one Utah man advantage.
  • Columbus won 52.6% of the faceoffs - 30/57
  • The Blue Jackets had 25 hits and 11 blocks.

Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets are back at home on Monday to play the LA Kings. 

