Mammoth Down Blue Jackets In Overtime After Wild Affair

Damon Severson(5), Mathieu Olivier(12), Adam Fantilli(18), and Mason Marchment(15) provided the offense for the Blue Jackets, while Elvis Merzlikins could only stop 18 of 23 Mammoth shots in a 5-4 overtime loss to Utah on Saturday night.
The Mammoth broke the game open when they scored two goals in less than two minutes in the third period to take a 4-2 lead. The third period was looking like it was going to end up one-sided in favor of the Mammoth, but Adam Fantilli and Mason Marchment scored just 30 seconds apart to draw even at 4 goals each, the momentum shifted, and the roof nearly blew off of Nationwide Arena.
Twenty seconds after Marchment scored the tying goal, a line brawl broke out, sending six players to the respective boxes, and Mathieu Olivier to the dressing room. Olivier fought and then rag-dolled Ian Cole to earn not one, but two misconduct penalties that would end his night. In total, Olivier ended up with 27 minutes in penalties and a Gordie Howe hat-trick.
Damon Severson fought Alexander Kerfoot to earn himself a Gordie Howe Hat-trick as well. This was the first time in franchise history that two different Blue Jackets got the Gordie Howe in the same game.
The Blue Jackets earned a point in this game, but we're very lucky to have gotten that point.
Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets are back at home on Monday to play the LA Kings.
