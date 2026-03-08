Mammoth Down Blue Jackets In Overtime After Wild Affair

C Charlie Coyle (16-33-49, 62 GP) extended his point streak to five-straight games (1-6-7) with his eighth multi-assist, 11th multi-point, performance of the season (0-2-2). He has notched 6-13-19 in his past 12 contests this season. The two assists are his first against Utah and now gives him 1-2-3 in four career matchups.

C Adam Fantilli (18-26-44, 62 GP) scored an assisted for his 10th multi-point effort of the season. He has scored in five of his past six games (5-3-8) as well as notched points in six of the past seven (5-4-9). He has also now collected 1-3-4 in four career meetings against the Mammoth.

LW Conor Garland (7-19-26, 51 GP) made his Blue Jackets debut tonight, registering a shot on goal on 16:40 of ice time.

D Denton Mateychuk (9-15-24, 55 GP) skated in his 100th career NHL game tonight.

RW Kirill Marchenko (22-32-54, 56 GP) tallied an assist for the fourth-straight game (2-5-7) while notching his fourth multi-assist, 10th multi-point, performance of the season (0-2-2). He has also notched points in nine of his past 10 outings (4-9-13). Marchenko has posted 1-4-5 in three career meetings against Utah (0-4-4 in 2 GP in 2025-26).

LW Mason Marchment (15-17-32, 49 GP) registered his eighth multi-point effort of the campaign with a goal and assist and has collected 2-4-6 in his last six contests. The multi-point performance tonight marks his fifth as a Blue Jacket since joining on Dec. 20 (11-8-19, 20 GP).

LW Mathieu Olivier (12-10-22, 49 GP) posted back-to-back multi-point performances (3-1-4) with a goal and assist tonight after scoring twice last time out. He has picked up points in three of his last four games (3-2-5) as well as collected points in six of his past 11 contests (8-3-11). Olivier registered the first Gordie Howe hat trick of his NHL career after receiving a fighting major in the third period, while finishing with a single-game career-high 27 PIM.