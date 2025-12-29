Marchenko Scores Twice In Thrilling Comeback Win Over the New York Islanders

Kirill Marchenko(12,13), Ivan Provorov(5), and Cole Sillinger(4-EN) scored the goals for Columbus, while Jet Greaves stopped 24 shots in a 4-2 Blue Jackets win on Sunday night.

The Jackets scored three late goals in the third period to pull out the victory, something they're not used to doing.

This game pretty much had it all. From a called back goal (controversial) to an allowed goal (also controversial), to multiple major penalties being reviewed, and everything in between.

The Islanders' first goal was ruled a goal after it hit Max Shabanov in the knee, which then went into the net. A couple months ago, a puck that hit Dmitri Voronkov in the chest and went in, was ruled no goal because it was deflected in off of a body part. People weren't sure why this one was able to stand, while others, like Voronkov's was negated. I don't think anyone understands officiating in the NHL.

Meanwhile, the Jackets had a goal called back because they claimed the goalie was pushed. The replay wasn't exactly clear, so it was upheld. The Blue Jackets had a similar play ruled against them, even though Jet Greaves was spun around by an opponent's stick, thus sending the puck into the net.

And now for the chaos.

It all started when the Jackets Mason Marchment went in to make a hit on the rookie Matthew Schaefer. When Marchment got close, Schaefer did a little dip and made it look like Marchment hit him high. Had Schaefer stood his ground, it would've been a normal hockey play. Instead, Marchment was called for roughing. From that point on, you just knew that the Islanders were going to take some shots at Marchment even though it was a clean play.

Just over a minute into the second period, Marchment and Schaefer again came together. Like magnets, both players seemed to be attracted to one another, this time near center ice. In what originally looked like a knee-on-knee hit and ruled a major penalty, it was determined that it was NOT a knee shot and ruled a common trip. Just after the play, the Islanders Mathew Barzal took a baseball swing at Mason Marchment's feet and made contact with the top of his foot. Barzal was given a game misconduct, and the Jackets were given a power play. Islanders players and their fans were not happy, but it was the correct call.

Watch the video below and see the still photo and draw your own conclusions.

The game would calm down after that chaos, but not without the drama at the end. The Blue Jackets served up a little payback by scoring late goals to send the sellout crowd at Nationwide home happy on a warm Sunday night.

Columbus is usually on the wrong end of teams scoring three goals in three minutes late in the third period, but they cranked up the intensity in this one and beat the second-place Islanders.

And now for the fun stuff. The post-game quotes.

Mason Marchment on the second period chaos, "I'm kind of used to it by now. It's part of my game to try to get in the other teams' head a little bit. You know, I was never trying to hurt (Schaefer) there in the middle, just get in his way. Probably not smart by me."

Islanders Head Coach Patick Roy, "We thought it was a knee-on-knee. We're never going to blame a teammate going and trying to defend a teammate [...] I like the response by Barzy."

Dean Evason was asked after the game if he was surprised at Barzal's response, “I don’t know. I used to see that a lot.”

Final Stats

Player Stats

Kirill Marchenko scored two goals and had 5 shots.

Ivan Provorov scored a goal and played 26:56.

Cole Sillinger scored a goal and played only 8:11.

Denton Mateychuk had two assists and played 26:28.

Sean Monahan had two assists.

Mason Marchment recorded an assist and was a plus-3. He also had 6 PIMs.

Adam Fantilli had a assist and 8 shots.

Damon Severson had an assist.

Jet Greaves made 24 saves.

Team Stats

The Jackets' power play went 0/4.

The Columbus PK stopped both of the Islanders power plays.

Columbus won 44.1% of the faceoffs - 26/59

The Blue Jackets had 25 hits.

Up Next: The Blue Jackets play the Ottawa Senators tonight at 7 PM in Ottawa.

