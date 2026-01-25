Logo
Columbus Blue Jackets
Powered by Roundtable
Mason Marchment Has Hat Trick, Blue Jackets Stop Lightning's 15-Game Points Streak cover image

Mason Marchment Has Hat Trick, Blue Jackets Stop Lightning's 15-Game Points Streak

Jason Newland
12h
Partner
241Members·3KPosts
JasonNewland@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

Columbus is now 24-20-7 with 55 points. They're currently 7th in the Metro and 7 points out of the second wild card spot.

Cole Sillinger(6), Mason Marchment(10,11,12-ENG), Adam Fantilli(13), Dmitri Voronkov(17), Charlie Coyle(11-PPG), and Sean Monahan(8-ENG) torched the Lightning for eight goals, and Jet Greaves stopped 25 of 30 Tampa Bay shots to beat the Bolts 8-5 on Saturday night. 

This one wasn't pretty, and there was no better example than when Jet Greaves tried to clear a puck in front of his net and accidentally sent it into Isac Lundestrom's skate and into his own net. 

That play could have been a back breaker, and if we're being honest, a month ago, it probably would have been. But less than a minute later, Mason Marchment would score his first goal of the night to take the lead right back. From there, the game turned into a shootout, with Marchment and the CBJ getting the better of Tampa on this night. 

With the win, Columbus will win the three-game season series against the Lightning since 16-17. 

Team Notes Per CBJ PR

  • Columbus (2-0-0) has won the season series over Tampa Bay (0-2-0) with one game left on the schedule (Mar. 10 at Tampa Bay).&nbsp; It’s the third time in club history CBJ have won the season series over the Lightning (multiple games) after going 3-0-0 in 2016-17 and 2-1-0 in 2013-14.
  • The eight goals scored by the Jackets tonight were the most tallied in the all-time series against the Lightning, besting the previous seven scored on Nov. 21, 2024 (7-6 OTW).
  • The Blue Jackets snapped the Lightning’s 15-game points streak, the second time the club broke an opposing team’s double-digit points streak this season (Jan. 3 vs. Buffalo, ended 10-game win streak).&nbsp; According to NHL Stats, it’s the second time in CBJ history in which the club has snapped multiple opponents double-digits points streaks.&nbsp; The other campaign was 2016-17 (Minnesota’s 13-game points streak; Montreal’s 10-game points-streak and Pittsburgh’s 10-game points streak).
  • Columbus has won six of its past seven games overall since Jan. 11 (6-1-0) as well as collected points in six of its last seven played at Nationwide Arena dating back to Jan. 3 (5-1-1).
  • The four goals scored by the Blue Jackets in the first period was tied for the most tallied by the club in a single period this season (2x before – MR: 2nd&nbsp;period on Dec. 6 at FLA).
  • The club scored the first goal of the game for the 30th&nbsp;time this season and for the 15th&nbsp;time in the past 20 outings.&nbsp; The Jackets are 20-6-4 when scoring first overall and 12-4-1 when doing so at Nationwide Arena.
  • The Jackets scored in the opening 10 minutes of the game for the fourth-straight game with Sillinger’s goal 5:47 into the first period.&nbsp; The team has scored in the first 10 minutes in seven of the last nine outings.

Final Stats

CBJ APPCBJ APP

Player Stats

  • Cole Sillinger scored his 6th goal and had 2 shots. He scored the 200th goal of his NHL career (200-316-516, 1,001 GP) alongside collecting two assists for his fifth performance of at least three points this season (1-2-3). Tonight marked the second three-point game in his last six contests (Jan. 13 vs. CGY, 2-1-3) and he has tallied 5-3-8 in his past seven overall.
  • Mason Marchment scored three goals, an assist, and was a plus-2. He registered the third hat trick in his NHL career and first since Dec. 31, 2023 at Chicago (3-1-4) with his three goals and assist tonight against Tampa Bay (3-1-4). Marchment has picked up points in seven of his nine games as a Blue Jacket since making his debut on Dec. 20 (8-3-11, 3 multi-point efforts) to tie Zach Werenski (9 GP) and Artemi Panarin (9 GP) for the second-fewest games to 10 points with the franchise. He also became the third player in Blue Jackets history to record a hat trick prior to their 10th game (Nylander, 5 GP and Filatov, 6 GP). He has now tallied 7-5-12 in 15 career contests against Tampa Bay, with goals in back-to-back matchups and has posted points in six of his last seven home contests against the club (6-4-10).
  • Adam Fantilli scored his 13th goal and had 2 assists. He has points in four-straight games against Tampa Bay (2-4-6) and has 2-5-7 in six career games overall.
  • Dmitri Voronkov scored his 17th goal. Voronkov scored his first goal since Jan. 11 and has now collected 2-4-6 in eight career matchups against the Lightning, with points in four of his last five contests overall (2-3-5). With 58-54-112 in 199 career games played, he has tied Kristian Huselius for the eight-most goals score by a Blue Jacket prior to their 200th game with the franchise.
  • Charlie Coyle scored his 11th goal, had 2 assists and was a plus-3.
  • Sean Monahan scored his 8th goal. He also has posted 9-7-16 in 21 career games, with points in six of his last eight home games (4-5-9).
  • Kirill Marchenko had two assists. He recorded his third multi-assist – and seventh multi-point – game of the season with two helpers (0-2-2) and has picked up 2-6-8 in his last seven games. He now has points in nine of his 10 career matchups against Tampa Bay (6-7-13) and points in all five career games at Nationwide Arena (2-5-7).
  • Zach Werenski had two assists. He recorded two helpers for his 18th multi-point (8th multi-assist) game of the season and has picked up points in six of his past seven contests (3-6-9) as well as 15 of his past 17 (10-15-25). With 0-2-2 in the second period, he posted his 15th career multi-assist period to tie Rick Nash for the most in franchise history. Werenski improved to 8-15-23 in 26 career contests against Tampa Bay, including posting points in 13 of his last 15 games overall (7-13-20) and points in eight of his last nine played at Nationwide Arena (4-9-13).

Team Stats

  • The Jackets power play went 1/2.
  • The Columbus PK allowed one goal on two Tampa power plays.
  • Columbus only won 39% of the faceoffs - 23/59
  • The Blue Jackets had 27 hits and 15 blocks.

Up Next: Columbus is back at home on Monday to take on the Los Angeles Kings. 

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.  

Let us know what you think below.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Latest News
1