Mason Marchment Has Hat Trick, Blue Jackets Stop Lightning's 15-Game Points Streak

Cole Sillinger(6), Mason Marchment(10,11,12-ENG), Adam Fantilli(13), Dmitri Voronkov(17), Charlie Coyle(11-PPG), and Sean Monahan(8-ENG) torched the Lightning for eight goals, and Jet Greaves stopped 25 of 30 Tampa Bay shots to beat the Bolts 8-5 on Saturday night.
This one wasn't pretty, and there was no better example than when Jet Greaves tried to clear a puck in front of his net and accidentally sent it into Isac Lundestrom's skate and into his own net.
That play could have been a back breaker, and if we're being honest, a month ago, it probably would have been. But less than a minute later, Mason Marchment would score his first goal of the night to take the lead right back. From there, the game turned into a shootout, with Marchment and the CBJ getting the better of Tampa on this night.
With the win, Columbus will win the three-game season series against the Lightning since 16-17.
Team Notes Per CBJ PR
Final Stats
Player Stats
Team Stats
Up Next: Columbus is back at home on Monday to take on the Los Angeles Kings.
