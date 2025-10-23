Overreacting To And Overanalyzing The Metro Standings As Of 10/23

It seems like yesterday that we were in the summer and discussing the Blue Jackets plans for the 2025-26 season. Now, all of the sudden, we're three weeks into the year.
The predictions for the Metro were all over the place. Many had the usual suspects like the Carolina Hurricanes, New Jersey Devils, and Washington Capitals at the top, so where are they after three weeks? Let's take a look.
Metro Division Standings as of 10-23-25
It wouldn't be NHL hockey without everyone overreacting to the standings after three weeks, and we're no different. Usually by late November, the playoff teams are pretty much set, give or take a spot or two.
A season can't be won in the first few weeks, but it can surely be lost by a slow start. The schedule makers didn't do the CBJ any favors with their schedule for October, but pulling out victories against Tampa and Dallas was crucial from keeping the start of the season from going off the rails in a hurry.
This team knows they can beat anybody on any given night; they just need to score. With Jet Greaves and Elvis Merzlikins playing lights out, the defense being somewhat stingy, and guys like Kirill Marchenko and Dmitri Voronkov doing what they do best and scoring, the Blue Jackets should be hanging around for a good long while.
Yes, the Jackets are only .500, but given their strength of schedule, I'll take 3-3 every time. The cream will eventually rise to the top, and the non-contenders will sink to the bottom. But for now, we get to watch teams underperform and overperform, all while we overanalyze it and overreact.
Sit back and have some fun.
Up Next: They’ll return home to host the Washington Capitals on Oct. 24 in the first half of a back-to-back. The second leg comes against the Pittsburgh Penguins, which could be an early-season statement game. If they can pick up wins against the Capitals and Penguins, it could move them into the top four in their division.
Let us know what you think below.
Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.
More From THN ColumbusBlue Jackets Assigned Dysin Mayo To Cleveland Monsters The Columbus Blue Jackets have assigned defensemen <a href="https://x.com/BlueJacketsNHL/status/1981008893921878373">Dysin Mayo to the Cleveland Monsters</a>. Blue Jackets Outshine Stars In Huge Road Win The Columbus Special teams showed up in a big way on the road against the Dallas Stars. On This Day 10 Years Ago: The Blue Jackets Hired John Tortorella On this day 10 years ago, the Columbus Blue Jackets hired John Tortorella as their head coach.