Milan Lucic Retires, But The Dalton Prout Fight Lives On

In November of 2014, Milan Lucic attempted to engage Prout; they both would drop the gloves and engage. Prout took the first shot and hit Lucic square in the face, dropping the Bruin’s forward to the ice, leaving him bloody and angry. The crowd at Nationwide Arena exploded into a frenzy. Lucic would later call the punch “gutless”. About a month later, the teams would have a rematch, and Lucic saw his opportunity for revenge. The two heavyweights fought again; this time, Lucic seemed to have the edge and took Prout down.