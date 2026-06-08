Milan Lucic Retires, But The Dalton Prout Fight Lives On

Lucic played in 1,172 career NHL games.
Former Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic has announced his retirement from professional hockey through the NHLPA's official X account.
Anytime people who follow the Columbus Blue Jackets hear the name Milan Lucic, they immediately go back to a night in November of 2014, when defenseman Dalton Prout served up a bit of humble pie for the rugged Lucic.
Dalton Prout was a large defenseman standing at 6-foot-3, 222 pounds. Drafted in 2010 in the 6th round, he wasn’t an overly skilled player, but he was a solid stay-at-home defenseman. When it came to fighting, he had no problem stepping up to anyone. He fought players like Tom Wilson, Jason Chimera, Chris Neil, and Chris Stewart, but Prout had only one rival: Milan Lucic. He fought Lucic on three different occasions during their careers.
In November of 2014, Milan Lucic attempted to engage Prout; they both would drop the gloves and engage. Prout took the first shot and hit Lucic square in the face, dropping the Bruin’s forward to the ice, leaving him bloody and angry. The crowd at Nationwide Arena exploded into a frenzy. Lucic would later call the punch “gutless”. About a month later, the teams would have a rematch, and Lucic saw his opportunity for revenge. The two heavyweights fought again; this time, Lucic seemed to have the edge and took Prout down.
Lucic would play 17 seasons and rack up over 1,300 penalty minutes. Hocketfights.com has Lucic listed as having 88 fighting majors in his career. He also fought Mathieu Olivier on January 23rd, 2023. Olivier would arguably take a loss in that fight, something that is rare since then for Olivier.
Dalton Prout only fought 19 times in his CBJ career, but he will forever be remembered as the guy who took Milan Lucic down with one punch. He just missed my top-5 list for all-time Columbus enforcers, but he is right up there with this top moment in Blue Jackets history.
Congrats to Milan Lucic on his retirement.
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.
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