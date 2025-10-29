Miles Wood Powers Columbus Past Buffalo For Fourth Straight Road Win

Yegor Chinakhov(2), Zach Werenski(2-PPG), and Miles Wood(2,3) scored the goals for Columbus, as Jet Greaves made 35 saves to beat a hot Sabres team on Tuesday night.

The story of this game was Miles Wood, who made his return after missing 5 games due to an eye injury suffered on October 13th. Wood scored the tying goal at the 13:55 mark of the third period and then beat the Sabres 2:53 into the overtime period. Wood only played 13:24, but the time he played was extremely valuable, and made his mark on this game.

The fourth line of Miles Wood, Isac Lundeström, and Yegor Chinakhov had a very good night. The line combined for three goals, five points, and was a plus-8 on the night. The trio also had 6 shots on goal.

Per NHL PR: Miles Wood became the 2nd player in CBJ history to score the tying goal in the 3rd period and overtime winner in the same game.

Jet Greaves was good when he had to be, stopping 35 of 38 Sabres shots to pick up the Jackets fourth straight win on the road. That win streak in the longest since they pulled off a 5-game streak in February of 2022.

Dean Evason on why he put Wood out in the OT period: "Because we knew he was going to score. Coaches always know, right?"

The Blue Jackets are now 5-4-0 with 10 points.

Final Stats

Player Stats

Miles Wood scored two goals and finished with a plus-3 rating, 3 shots, and 4 hits.

Yegor Chinakhov score a goal, had an assist, and had 2 shots.

Zach Werenski had a goal, an assist, and had 5 shots.

Kirill Marchenko led the team with 6 shots.

Jet Greaves made 35 saves and picked up his 2nd win of the season.

Team Stats

The Jackets PP went 1/1.

Columbus stopped both Buffalo man advantages.

The CBJ won 56.9% of the faceoffs.

What's Next: The Jackets welcome Toronto into NWA on Wednesday night.

