Montreal Canadiens Forward Honors Johnny Gaudreau After Historic Game

Caufield had this to say, "It’s a reminder every time I put my jersey and my helmet (on). It’s weird to think about, but every time you get to do that, it’s an opportunity to represent him, and remember him, so I guess it’s a special thing to kinda, you know, do that, but I guess you know he’s behind me and he’s looking down on us. Everybody that he knew he made a better person, so no, I can’t obviously, you know, give him a hug right now, but you know, I wish I could."