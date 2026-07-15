NHL Announces Home Opener For Columbus Blue Jackets

Set your alarms for October 1st, 2026. The CBJ will take on their heated rivals, the Buffalo Sabres, at Nationwide Arena. If you've never attended a CBJ home opener, I highly suggest you show up.
In a strange twist, the Blue Jackets will not play in another teams home opener this season.
The season is almost here. But first, the CBJ must get some guys signed.
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