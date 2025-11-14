Olivier Scores Twice As Jackets Survive Late Edmonton Push

Mathieu Olivier(2,3), Charlie Coyle(3), Denton Mateychuk(4), and Adam Fantilli(5) powered the Blue Jackets' offense, and Jet Greaves stood as tall as he could to beat the ultra-powered Oilers 5-4 on Thursday night. Greaves stopped 25 of 29 Edmonton shots in the win. It's the Jackets 5th straight win against Edmonton in Columbus.

The Blue Jackets once held a 5-2 lead with 12 minutes to play and almost let it slip through their fingers. “We almost let it go, right? Obviously, pretty special players, you know, and we tried to do everything we could, obviously, to take those opportunities away where they score," Dean Evason said of the Oilers.

The third line of Olivier, Coyle, and Sillinger was everywhere and was virtually unstoppable. The three forwards had 7 points, which included three goals, were a plus-6 combined, had 6 shots, and three blocks.

Adam Fantilli continues his hot pace by scoring his 5th goal of the season. The goal extends his points streak to four games and his goal streak to three games. Since he's moved up to the top line with Voronkov and Marchenko, he's caught fire.

Kirill Marchenko picked up his 11th assist of the season on Thursday. The assist extends his points streak to 10 games. His current 10-game points streak is tied for the 4th longest in CBJ history.

Columbus is now 9-7-1 with 19 points.

Final Stats

Player Stats

Mathieu Olivier scored two goals and had an assist.

Charlie Coyle scored his third goal of the season and had two assists.

Denton Mateychuk scored his 4th goal of the season.

Adam Fantilli scored his 5th goal of the season, extending his goal streak to three games.

Zach Werenski recorded his 8th assist.

Sean Monahan got his 7th assist.

Luca Del Bel Belluz tallied his first assist of the season.

Kirill Marchenko got his 11th assist of the season, pushing his points streak to 10 games.

Cole Sillinger picked up his 5th assist.

Damon Severson got his 4th assist.

Jet Greaves made 25 saves and picked up his 5th win.

Team Stats

The Jackets power play went 0/1.

The Columbus PK stopped two Oiler power plays.

Columbus won 59.3% of the faceoffs.

The Blue Jackets blocked 15 shots.

Up Next: The Blue Jackets welcome the New York Rangers into NWA on Saturday night. They then take on the Montreal Canadiens in Columbus on Monday.

