On This Date In Columbus Blue Jackets History: The CBJ Sign Johnny Gaudreau

On this day four years ago, the CBJ made what could be the biggest free-agent signing in NHL history by signing Johnny Gaudreau. No player of his caliber had ever reached free agency. Players like this are usually locked up long before hitting the open market.
I remember waiting in a pizza shop, scrolling through Twitter, when rumors were popping up that Gaudreau could be signing in Columbus. Of course, no one actually believed it and thought it was all smoke. I remember texting a friend saying, “There’s no way he’s actually coming to Columbus, Right?”
And then a few hours later, NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman sent a simple tweet that read “Johnny Gaudreau is going to Columbus”. Now it seemed to be sinking in. But fans were still skeptical. After all, the Jackets had already had their presser; they signed Erik Gudbranson earlier in the day. And then the CBJ announced that they had signed Johnny Hockey. The fans of the Jackets finally had something go their way.
For years, fans have been told that no one would ever come back to Columbus and that players around the league hated the city, and other statements that were flat-out not true. On July 13th, 2022, that all changed.
Now came the hate from fans of other teams. Calgary Flames fans couldn’t believe their beloved Johnny Hockey would actually leave, let alone go to Columbus. Flames fans took it personally and went to Twitter to voice their displeasure with Gaudreau and Columbus, but CBJ fans weren’t going to let the negative tweets bring them down.
Jackets fans started buying season tickets in record numbers because they were excited. And as the summer wore on, the anticipation of seeing Gaudreau in Union Blue grew and grew. It was a crazy time in Columbus.
Finally, on October 14th, at home vs the Lightning, we all got to see Gaudreau take the ice for the first time wearing a CBJ uniform. The crowd was electric and couldn’t wait for him to Fire The Cannon. It didn’t take long. 2:21 into the 1st period, assisted by Justin Danforth and Boone Jenner, Gaudreau scored his first goal as a Blue Jacket. The roof nearly blew off Nationwide Arena.
Gaudreau would go on to have a fairly decent year considering how injured and bad the team was. He scored 21 goals and had 74 points. He had 21 power-play assists, which tied his career record. And on a team with over 500 man-games lost, Gaudreau missed only two games.
His second season in Columbus, I'm sure Gaudreau would rather forget. He played in 81 games and could only generate 60 points. The team was bad and often injured, but he played through it and did what he could. His linemate Patrik Laine was one of the players oft-injured. Then he left for the Player Assistance Program and has probably played his last game as a Jacket.
Sadly, his third season would never happen. The night of August 29, 2024, was an absolute nightmare, as he and his brother Matthew were tragically killed while riding their bikes in New Jersey.
Almost three years later, and Johnny still remains a Columbus legend, despite only playing two seasons for the CBJ.
July 13th, 2022 will always be a day people in Columbus remember. The day their beloved Columbus Blue Jackets signed one of the biggest free agents to ever hit the market.