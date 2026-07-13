On This Date In Columbus Blue Jackets History: The CBJ Sign Johnny Gaudreau

And then a few hours later, NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman sent a simple tweet that read “Johnny Gaudreau is going to Columbus”. Now it seemed to be sinking in. But fans were still skeptical. After all, the Jackets had already had their presser; they signed Erik Gudbranson earlier in the day. And then the CBJ announced that they had signed Johnny Hockey. The fans of the Jackets finally had something go their way.