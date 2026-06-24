On This Date: June 24th, 2000 - Columbus Blue Jackets Make First NHL Draft Pick

Klesla made the team full-time the next season, playing in 75 games. He scored 8 goals and had 16 points. Klesla played with the Jackets until 2011 when he was traded to the Phoenix Coyotes. He would go on to play 3 more seasons in Phoenix, until on November 26, 2013 he was placed on waivers by the Coyotes. On March 4, 2014 he was traded to the Washington Capitals. One day later he was traded to the Buffalo Sabres. On March 8th, he refused to report to the Sabres, and was later suspended. He went back to Europe to his home country of the Czech Republic to play, and then retire in 2016.