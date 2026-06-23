On This Day in Columbus Blue Jackets History: June 23rd Has Been A Big Day For Trades

Panarin played two seasons in Columbus. How did he do? In 160 games, he scored 55 goals and had 169 points. In 2017-18, he broke Rick Nash’s single-season points mark with 82 points, the previous record being 79. He followed that up in 2018-19 by breaking his own record, with 87 points. He also set the single-season assist record, with 59. In two playoff seasons with the CBJ. He played in 16 games. He had 7 goals and 18 points.