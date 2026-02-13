Opinion: Don Waddell Should Go "All In" To Finish This Season

Don Waddell needs to go all-in, in my opinion. Now, before people start hating, let me clarify that by saying all-in, I don't mean trading top players or prospects away for temporary help. Jarmo Kekäläinen did that in 2019 when Sergei Bobrovsky refused to waive his no-trade clause, forcing his hand. He ended up keeping Bobrovsky and Panarin and brought in Duchene and others. After those guys all left in free agency in the summer of 2019, that was all she wrote for Kekäläinen in Columbus in my opinion.