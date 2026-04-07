Pain Piling Up In Columbus: Loss After Loss, Means No Norris For Zach Werenski
Werenski has 78 points in 70 games this season.
Defenseman Zach Werenski always says that individual accolades mean nothing to him, as he is a team first guy, and that's respectable. But, for a franchise that has nothing real to show for in 25 years, Werenski winning the Norris Trophy would be huge.
Sure, the CBJ have a Rocket Richard Trophy(Nash), a Calder Trophy(Mason), and a couple Vezina's(Bobrovsky) on their resume, but they don't have a Norris, and to be honest, they've never been particularly close until the last two years. He arguably should've won it last season.
Zach Werenski can change that, but starting tonight, he would need to have a five game span like he did a few weeks ago. From March 17th to March 24th, Werenski had 9 points and was a plus-8, and seemed well on his way to locking up the Norris.
But that's all changed during the teams recent 1-6-1 slide. Werenski has a single assist, and is minus-2 during this dark stretch. He also has 9 shots on goal.
If in the next 5 games, the Blue Jackets, who are led by Werenski continue to fail, they'll not only miss the playoffs, but will lose the Norris for Werenski as well. That will definitely be considered a double whammy.
Werenski is 3 assists shy of breaking his own single season assist record, and is one multi-point game away from breaking the record for the most multi-point games in a season with 26. He's currently tied with Artemi Panarin with 25.
He's also two points away from becoming the third American-born defenseman in NHL history with consecutive 80-point seasons (Brian Leetch, 1990-91 - 1991-92 with NYR; Phil Housley, 1991-92 - 1992-93 with WPG).
Again, Zach will tell you none of this matters, and that's fair, but for fans and people who follow the team, it is important to see Werenski at the top of the record books and to earn his first Norris Trophy.
There is no player in the league more important to his team than Zach Werenski.
Something positive must come of this end-of-season shortcoming.
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