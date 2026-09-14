Put Your Money Where The Cannon Is: Columbus Blue Jackets Betting Odds For 2026-27

With camp opening in a few days across the NHL, the Columbus Blue Jackets are a wild card. Some people think they can finally crack open the door to the playoffs, while others think the team will fail miserably. Which side do you sit on?
BetMGM has released the betting odds for the NHL. Will you be brave enough to put some money on the CBJ? Also listed below are some individual players props.
Hart Trophy
Zach Werenski is +10000 to win the Hart, and Kirill Marchenko is +25000.
Vezina Trophy
Jet Greaves is +4000
Norris Trophy
Zach Werenski is +600 to win, with only Cale Makar and Quinn Hughes ahead of him.
Rocket Richard Trophy
Kirill Marchenko is +20000 to win.
35+ Wins For Jet Greaves - +650
80+ Points For The Season
Zach Werenski - -150
90+ Points For The Season
Zach Werenski - +310
Zach Werenski Over/Under 80.5 Points
Over 80.5 - -115
Under 80.5 - 115
Columbus Blue Jackets Regular Season Points
Over 91.5 - -115
Under 91.5 - -115
Make Playoffs - +150
Miss Playoffs - -190
Lose In Conference Quarters - +290
Lose in Conference Semis - +800
Lose In Conference Finals - +1900
Lose in Stanley Cup Finals - +5000
Fewest Regular Season Points
32. Vancouver - +320
31. Calgary - +450
30. Chicago - +675
The Blue Jackets come in at +4000, meaning Vegas doesn't think Columbus will finish anywhere near the bottom in points.
100+ Points For The Season - +275
Metro Division Odds
- Carolina - +110
- Washington - +300
- New Jersey - +750
- Philadelphia - +1100
- Columbus - +1600
- Pittsburgh - +1700
- New York Islanders - +2500
- New York Rangers - +2500
Eastern Conference Odds
- Florida - +340
- Carolina - +375
- Tampa Bay - +600
The Blue Jackets come in at +3500 to win the East. They're ahead of teams like the Red Wings, Bruins, and Rangers.
So, at +3500, if you put a $10 bet on the CBJ to win the East, your payout would be $360.
Stanley Cup Winner Odds
- Florida - +650
- Colorado - +700
- Carolina - +750
The CBJ are sitting at +6600. They come in with better odds than the Predators, Jets, and Penguins.
So, at +6600, if you put a $10 bet on the CBJ to win the Stanley Cup, your payout would be $670.
Will you be placing a bet on the Columbus Blue Jackets this year?
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