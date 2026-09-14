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Put Your Money Where The Cannon Is: Columbus Blue Jackets Betting Odds For 2026-27

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With camp opening in a few days across the NHL, the Columbus Blue Jackets are a wild card. Some people think they can finally crack open the door to the playoffs, while others think the team will fail miserably. Which side do you sit on?

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BetMGM has released the betting odds for the NHL. Will you be brave enough to put some money on the CBJ? Also listed below are some individual players props. 

Hart Trophy

Zach Werenski is +10000 to win the Hart, and Kirill Marchenko is +25000.

Vezina Trophy

Jet Greaves is +4000

Norris Trophy

Zach Werenski is +600 to win, with only Cale Makar and Quinn Hughes ahead of him. 

Rocket Richard Trophy

Kirill Marchenko is +20000 to win. 

35+ Wins For Jet Greaves - +650

80+ Points For The Season

Zach Werenski - -150

90+ Points For The Season

Zach Werenski - +310

Zach Werenski Over/Under 80.5 Points

Over 80.5 - -115

Under 80.5 - 115

Columbus Blue Jackets Regular Season Points

Over 91.5 - -115

Under 91.5 - -115

Make Playoffs - +150

Miss Playoffs - -190

Lose In Conference Quarters - +290

Lose in Conference Semis - +800

Lose In Conference Finals - +1900

Lose in Stanley Cup Finals - +5000

Fewest Regular Season Points

        32. Vancouver - +320

        31. Calgary - +450

        30. Chicago - +675

The Blue Jackets come in at +4000, meaning Vegas doesn't think Columbus will finish anywhere near the bottom in points. 

100+ Points For The Season - +275

Metro Division Odds

  1. Carolina - +110
  2. Washington - +300
  3. New Jersey - +750
  4. Philadelphia - +1100
  5. Columbus - +1600
  6. Pittsburgh - +1700
  7. New York Islanders - +2500
  8. New York Rangers - +2500

Eastern Conference Odds

  1. Florida - +340
  2. Carolina - +375
  3. Tampa Bay - +600

The Blue Jackets come in at +3500 to win the East. They're ahead of teams like the Red Wings, Bruins, and Rangers. 

So, at +3500, if you put a $10 bet on the CBJ to win the East, your payout would be $360. 

Stanley Cup Winner Odds

  1. Florida - +650
  2. Colorado - +700
  3. Carolina - +750

The CBJ are sitting at +6600. They come in with better odds than the Predators, Jets, and Penguins. 

So, at +6600, if you put a $10 bet on the CBJ to win the Stanley Cup, your payout would be $670. 

Will you be placing a bet on the Columbus Blue Jackets this year? 

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