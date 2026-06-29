Qualifying Offers Due Today To Four Restricted Free Agents

Cole Sillinger - Has Arbitration Rights - 33 points last season.
Adam Fantilli - Career-high 59 points last season. Will Don Waddell lock him up long-term? Or will he choose a bridge?
Jet Greaves - Career high 26 wins last year in 53 starts. He has become the #1 option in Columbus.
Luke Tuch - Traded from Montreal on June 25th. The career AHLer had 14 points in 68 games last season.
If offers are not made, the the players will be open to offer sheets from other teams.
The CBJ have a few others that are RFA as well, but they've all chosen to return to Europe. Stanislav Svozil, Tim Berni, and Yegor Zamula.
We will update you when the offers are made public.
Next Up For Columbus: Free Agency starts on July 1st. Will the CBJ be players?
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