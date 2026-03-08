Relive The Double Gordie Howe Hat Trick From A Wild Saturday Night Game Against Utah

Last night, after the Columbus Blue Jackets completed their comeback against the Utah Mammoth by scoring two goals in 30 seconds to tie the game at four apiece, it turned into a WWE event at Nationwide Arena.
At the 14:47 mark of the third period, CBJ history was made.
It started was Charlie Coyle was battling for a puck in the corner when he was called for hooking. As he was standing there in disbelief, the Mammoth's Alex Kerfoot thought it would be a good idea to skate over and get in Coyle's face. That was a bad idea.
Coyle would give him a two-hand shove in the chest that put Kerfoot on his backside. It was not a gentle shove or fall, and from there, it got exciting.
After Coyle dispatched of Kerfoot, all 10 players grabbed someone and went at it.
But the fun stuff happened when both Damon Severson and Mathieu Olivier fought a Mammoth. Severson ended up fighting Alexander Kerfoot, and Mathieu Olivier rag-dolled veteran Ian Cole.
Severson, after his fight was over, skated off and pumped up the rabid Nationwide Arena crowd. Meanwhile, Mathieu Olivier was still punching Cole and tossing him around the ice, whipping the fans inside Nationwide into more of a frenzy.
This marked the first time in CBJ history that there were two Blue Jackets players who recorded Gordie Howe Hat Tricks in the same game. Both Severson and Olivier both had a goal, an assist, and a fight.
Olivier actually racked up 27 penalty minutes for his role in the chaos. He was given two minutes for instigating, 5 for fighting, 10 for instigating, and a 10-minute game misconduct. Olivier's 27 minutes were a career high for him in a single game.
In the end, Logan Cooley shushed the crowd by winning in overtime, but it's a game that most fans won't forget.
You can check out the entire sequence below, as well as the hilarious call by the referees.
Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets are back at home on Monday to play the LA Kings.
Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!
Let us know what you think below.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.