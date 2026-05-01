REPORT: Blue Jackets Defensive Prospect To Return To Europe

According to Elite Prospects European Scout Honza Zoufal, Stanislav Svozil, who was drafted 69th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft, is in talks with HC Kometa Brno, which plays in the Czech Extraliga. Svozil's contract will expire at the end of the season, making him a restricted free agent.
We spoke to Honza, who said that rumors have been swirling all season that Svozil would be returning to Czechia after this season.
Per the HC Kometa Brno website, "We can also reveal that negotiations are underway regarding the arrival of Stanislav Svozil."
Svozil has seen his playing time decrease this season with the Cleveland Monsters, playing in only 41 games. He's totaled 7 points.
Last season, Svozil played in 63 games and had 24 points as he looked to solidify himself as a true top defenseman who could crack the NHL at some point.
In 162 games for Cleveland, Svozil has scored 10 goals and totaled 56 points.
THN Columbus will keep you up to date on the situation.
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft Lottery on May 5, 2025, where the CBJ will most likely pick 14 or 15.
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