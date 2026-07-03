REPORT: Blue Jackets Forward Tears Achilles Tendon

Isac Lundeström, who is entering his second season for Columbus, has apparently torn his Achilles tendon for the second time in three years.
He previously tore his Achilles and had surgery in August of 2023. He returned to play just five months later. That instance was in his left foot. This time, it is his right foot that he tore.
According to the report, his right foot began to hurt after a training session. Isac Lundeström said, "I immediately understood what had happened."
"I hardly know any other hockey player who has had this happen to them, and the odds of it happening twice are high. I've been both angry and sad," Lundeström said.
Lundeström plans to rehab and be back on the ice by December.
Isac Lundeström played in 68 games last season and totaled 12 points. Where he was most valuable was in the faceoff circle, where he won 52.1% of his faceoffs, which was a career high.
CBJ PR is aware of the report and is looking into it.
Next Up For Columbus: Free Agency continues on.
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