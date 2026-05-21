REPORT: Ivan Fedotov Leaves Cleveland For Russia

The Athletic's Aaron Portzline reported today, and THN Columbus confirmed, that Cleveland Monsters goalie Ivan Fedotov has left Cleveland and has returned to his home country of Russia.
The reason for his return is due to an undisclosed injury. He is currently not listed on the roster.
For Cleveland this season, he had a record of 23-16-9 with a SV% of .887, and a GAA of 2.87.
Fedotov was signed by Columbus last fall and will be a UFA on July 1.
There was hope early on that Fedotov would be able to get some NHL time, as well as provide experience in Cleveland, but due to Jet Greaves and Elvis Merzlikins staying very healthy this past season, Fedotov was stuck in the AHL.
He didn't have a bad season, but when he struggled late, Zach Sawchenko jumped on the chance and is leading his team through the AHL's Calder Cup Playoffs.
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.
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