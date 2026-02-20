REPORT: Parent Company Of FanDuel Sports Network Folding

Per the report, "Main Street Sports Group of Southport plans to shutter its operation and lay off its 44 employees from the CEO on down. The company, which takes up most of the space at the 27,392-square-foot Pequot Plaza office building, started off the year with broadcast rights to 29 NBA, NHL and MLB teams. Its demise has left nine MLB teams scurrying for flagship regional TV coverage just about a month before Opening Day."