REPORT: Three Teams In Running For Dylan Larkin

Many fans considered it a pipe dream anyway, but with the Zach Werenski connection, many believed that it could be a move that very well might happen. Other fans knew from the start that Larkin would never come to Columbus, as the soon-to-be 30-year-old had no interest in a team like Columbus.
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.
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