Rick Bowness Gives Updates On Injured Blue Jackets

They lost defenseman Dante Fabbro to an upper-body injury against the Detroit Red Wings in game 1 of the preseason. HC Rick Bowness told the media after practice to day that Fabbro's rehab “is going to be a little longer than we’d hoped.” He hasn't practiced since the injury.
In regards to Damon Severson, who had shoulder surgery late in the spring, Bowness says, “We’re not there yet, at all. I talk to him every day. Every day he tells me he feels good. Every day we’re increasing the workload in terms of contact. But are we ready to say that? No. Not even close.”
With these injuries, we mentioned earlier today that this could be the opportunity Carson Soucy needs to get a contract.
This also gives Jake Christiansen a chance to play as well. The thought was that he'd be the odd man out.