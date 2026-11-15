Rock Bottom or Just Another Saturday? Blue Jackets Drop 4th Straight, Jet Greaves 6th Straight

Columbus Blue Jackets
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Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2026 1:30 PMPublished Nov 15, 2026 1:30 PM
The Blue Jackets are now 7-11-0 this season.
Dmitri Voronkov(1), Matthew Knies(4), and Adam Fantilli(5) scored the goals for Columbus, and Jet Greaves gave up 4 goals and 21 Flyers shots in a disappointing 4-3 home loss on Saturday night.
The good news is that they scored some goals. The bad news is that they continue to give up goals. They jumped on Philly early and it looked like they were going to finally win a game. But as per usual lately, they can't close a game out, and keep pucks out of their own net.
Fans were left booing and cursing on their way out of Nationwide Arena. It's officially dark times on Irish Broadway.
Injuries - Dante Fabbro went down hard and got up holding his upper body. He skated gingerly off the ice and left for the locker room.
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Team Notes Per CBJ PR
- Columbus dropped its first contest against Philadelphia since Dec. 21, 2024 after previously winning six-straight contests from Jan. 14, 2025-Oct. 27, 2026.
- The Blue Jackets stopped 2 of 3 Flyers’ power play chances tonight and have now gone 52-of-57 (91.2 pct.) on the penalty kill in their last 20 matchups against Philadelphia.
- The Jackets won 61.0 pct. of their faceoffs tonight (31-of-51) and have now won over 50.0 pct. of their draws taken in nine of their past ten games.
- Columbus had five skaters win 50.0 pct. or more of their faceoffs last night, and the club was led by Cole Sillinger (4-for-5, 80.0 pct.), Charlie Coyle (10-for-14, 71.0 pct.), and Adam Fantilli (13-of-19, 68.0 pct.) from the dot.
Final Stats
CBJ APP
Player Stats & Notes
- Dmitri Voronkov scored his 1st goal of the season and had 2 shots.
- Matthew Knies scored his 4th goal of the season, had 3 shots, and 3 hits.
- Adam Fantilli scored his 5th goal, had 2 shots, and 3 hits. He improved his point streak to seven-straight games against Philadelphia (3-5-8), and now has 3-7-10 in 12 career matchups against the Flyers.
- Zach Werenski picked up his 13th assist and had 4 shots.
- Cole Sillinger recorded an assist.
- Luca Del Bel Belluz got an assist.
- Kent Johnson picked up 1 assist and had 5 shots. Johnson has tallied points in nine of his past 10 contests (4-9-13). He has recorded 5-6-11 in 13 career games played against Philadelphia, with 2-2-4 in 2026-27 and points in four of his past six against the club (3-3-6).
- Val Nichushkin had an assist and 3 hits.
- Damon Severson recorded his 5th assist.
Team Stats
- The Jackets went 0/1 on the power play.
- The Columbus PK went 2/3.
- Columbus won 60.8% of the faceoffs - 31/51
- The Blue Jackets had 22 hits and 11 blocks.
Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets are back on the road to play the New York Islanders on Tuesday at 7 PM.
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