Sabres Goalie Colten Ellis Shuts Out Blue Jackets In Must Win Game

Boone Jenner - "It's disappointing when you don't get rewarded for, especially the first two periods of work we put in. We put our heart and soul into that game, and it's disappointing not getting the reward."

Charlie Coyle - "It's not what we set out to do, so that stings. But we're still right in this thing. Wish we could have it back, of course. But that's not how it works. So we take our next best step forward here. That's Montreal. So, we need to prepare for that."

Charlie Coyle - "I felt like we had some good chances. Their goalie played pretty well. I thought we had our looks. A few right in the crease there that could have easily gone in, but we don't help ourselves with my turnover there. We're a shot away."

Rick Bowness - "We play like that again on Saturday, we'll be fine. Their goalie stole the game for them tonight. That was all us in the second period. That second period was one of the best periods we played all year, and we came out of it with nothing to show for it."

Rick Bowness - "We don't have time to be frustrated, really. We'll talk about that on Saturday. There's no sense getting frustrated. All we have to do is get the right mindset going for Saturday night and go in there and beat Montreal."

Rick Bowness - "Give their goalie all the credit in the world. That second period is one of the best periods we played all year, and we came out of it with nothing to show for it. If we play like that again on Saturday, we'll be fine."