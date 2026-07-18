Should Kirill Marchenko Remain In Columbus, One Of Cam Atkinson's Team Records Could Fall Next Season

Former CBJ legend Cam Atkinson is at the top of many stat categories for the Jackets. After all, he did play 627 games before the trade to Philadelphia.
Atkinson is currently the owner of two records for the Blue Jackets: Short-Handed Goals(16) and Hat Tricks(6). Of these two, only one is on the verge of being broken, and that's Hat Tricks.
Atkinson's six hat tricks are one ahead of retired legend Rick Nash, and three above the next player. That player is Kirill Marchenko, who, in just three seasons, is already third on the career hat trick list with four.
That's either an indictment of the Blue Jackets and their inability to score goals for the last 25 years, or an indication that Kirill Marchenko is going to be a menace for many years to come. It's probably both, to be honest.
Kirill Marchenko has a chance to catch Cam Atkinson this upcoming season if he can put together a fifth straight season of excellent play, specifically goal scoring. In his first four years, he's scored 102 goals and totaled 208 points.
Two hat tricks in a season are not out of the realm of possibility for young Marchenko. If he keeps shooting the puck, he could score 40 next year, but that all depends on whether he can step up his production on the power play.
Another key factor is whether he'll actually be a Columbus Blue Jacket at all next season. Ever since Kevin Weekes broke the news during the draft that Marchenko would refuse to sign long-term with the CBJ, people everywhere have been proposing trades to get him out of Columbus.
But Don Waddell has other ideas. With Marchenko still under contract for one more season before becoming an RFA, Waddell doesn't have to be in any hurry to trade him. Marchenko can come to camp, start the season, and then determine if he's going to stick it out or force his way out.
Many people who follow the team expect him to show up and play. But there are questions as to how he'll play. Will he mail it in? Will he be his same highly skilled, goofy self? Or will he be a quiet recluse who wants out of Columbus?
Kirill Marchenko, after just three-plus seasons, could force his way to the top of the CBJ record books. He could also move into the top-5 in all-time goals should he score 40 next year, which isn't out of reach for him, or at least it shouldn't be.
Kirill Marchenko was on his way to becoming an all-time Jacket, so it's a shame he's decided to take the easy way out.
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