Should The Columbus Blue Jackets Start Load Managing Zach Werenski?

Columbus Blue Jackets
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Oct 19, 2026 2:07 PMPublished Oct 19, 2026 2:07 PM
Updated Oct 19, 2026 2:09 PM
The Columbus Blue Jackets are lucky enough to have one of the best players in the NHL on their roster. In the words of today's kids: He is him!
But are they playing him too much?
Last season, Werenski finished second to only Quinn Hughes in terms of average ice time. He finished at 26:37, a little over a minute behind Hughes.
In 2024-25, Werenski played 26:45, the most in the league, about a minute more than Hughes.
In 2023-24, he finished 15th in the league at 24:27 time on ice. Over the last two seasons, he averaged at least one point per game and played more than two minutes per game. Coincidence?
So far this year, Werenski has 6 points in 6 games, but is still searching for his first goal. But it's not for lack of trying. He has 16 shots in 7 games, but can't seem to find the back of the net.
Some fans think Werenski seems tired on the ice. Some have even accused him of "mailing it in." Let me assure you he's not mailing it in. He's always been very smooth and fluid on the ice, making other guys look silly with the way he glides around. Werenski's training and endurance are world-class too, so no, he's not tired.
Let's take a look at Werenski's playing time so far this season.
Through seven games, Werenski is averaging a whopping 29:22. That's more than Owen Power, who's sitting at 26:45. Is that too much? He's even had two games where he played over 30 minutes, with only one of those being an OT game.
As it stands, only 3 players in history have averaged more ice time than Werenski is right now. Chris Pronger's 30:14 in 99-00, Pronger again with 29:28 in 01-02, and Ryan Suter's 29:25 in 13-14. Modern-day NHL defensemen simply don't play as many minutes, probably because they're more offensive these days.
Of course, missing Ivan Provorov, another minute muncher, hurts. When Provorov comes back, which is hopefully soon, that should scale back Werenski's minutes for sure.
If the CBJ can get their act together and make a run at the playoffs, would Zach Werenski even have the stamina to last a few long playoff series?
What do you think? Should Rick Bowness cut Werenski's minutes to preserve him for later in the season? Or should they keep piling them on?
Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets are back home on Tuesday to welcome back Kirill Marchenko and the Toronto Maple Leafs.
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