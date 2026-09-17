Should We Expect Any Surprises From Blue Jackets Training Camp? Don't Count On It.

The Columbus Blue Jackets kicked off training camp today in preparation for the 2026-27 season. A total of 55 players were invited to this year's edition, which includes 31 forwards, 17 defensemen, 7 goaltenders.
But will there be any players who surprise us and make the team? I wouldn't count on it.
Head Coach Rick Bowness spoke to the media yesterday and had a couple of interesting things to say about the roster.
When asked about the shortened camp and fewer preseason games, Bowness says, "There's going to be players leaving this camp, and they're going to say, 'I didn't get a fair chance,' and they're absolutely right. We can't give everyone a fair chance because of the shortened camp, and because there's only four games, and because they can only play two (games). Our job as coaches is to get this team ready to play October 1st and ready to go."
He goes on to say, "This is a very important training camp. So, the kids that are coming in hoping they're going to get a good look, they're not. We just don't have the time to do that, and so that's just the reality of the situation we're faced with: this shortened camp and with the four games."
He continued, "The priority is the team's success and having that team ready to go. Not giving everyone a fair chance because I'm going into it knowing we can't."
Very interesting comments from Bowness.
With Damon Severson seemingly ready to go for the start of the season, that means all seven defensemen, Werenski, Severson, Mateychuk, Provorov, Fabbro, and Christiansen, should be starting the season with the club.
On Offense, as long as Adam Fantilli gets signed before the start of the season, there shouldn't be any major changes either. Isac Lundestrom, who is out with an injury, may miss the first few months of the season.
Forwards
Kent Johnson - Adam Fantilli - Kirill Marchenko
Val Nichushkin - Sean Monahan - Dmitri Voronkov
Cole Sillinger - Charlie Coyle - Mathieu Olivier
Miles Wood/Ryan Lomberg - Luca Del Bel Belluz - Conor Garland
Defense
Zach Werenski - Damon Severson
Ivan Provorov - Denton Mateychuk
Jake Christiansen - Erik Gudbranson
Starter: Jet Greaves
Scratches: Dante Fabbro
What do you think about Bowness' comments?
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