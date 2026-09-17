Should We Expect Any Surprises From Blue Jackets Training Camp? Don't Count On It.

When asked about the shortened camp and fewer preseason games, Bowness says, "There's going to be players leaving this camp, and they're going to say, 'I didn't get a fair chance,' and they're absolutely right. We can't give everyone a fair chance because of the shortened camp, and because there's only four games, and because they can only play two (games). Our job as coaches is to get this team ready to play October 1st and ready to go."