The 2025-26 Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Bug Wasn't That Bad For A Change

The Blue Jackets weren't injury-plagued but had some ill-timed injuries instead.
The Columbus Blue Jackets just finished the season, which came to a disappointing end by not securing a playoff spot. Despite the negativity surrounding that fact, there were some positives to take from this season.
One of the positives is the injury situation. For the most part, the team stayed relatively healthy throughout the season. The problem was the timing of the injuries. Damon Severson and Mathieu Olivier's late-season injuries seemed to slow the CBJ to a crawl.
The Blue Jackets finished with 218 man-games lost. In 2024-25, they had 309, 563 in 23-24, and 541 in 22-23.
There were only three long term injuries this season.
- Erik Gudbranson missed 45 games due to various injuries this season. The largest chunk was a 38-game stretch he missed due to a hip injury. He missed another three games after taking a hit from Artemi Panarin in early March. The soon-to-be UFA never missed another game after that.
- Brendan Smith missed the final 44 games after suffering a knee injury in December. He would have season-ending surgery and missed the rest of the season. The 37-year-old defenseman has played 741 games in the NHL and will most likely retire after only playing 47 games in the last two seasons.
- Damon Severson we will classify as long-term, since he had season-ending shoulder surgery last week. After taking a hit against Montreal, he would go on to miss the final 10 games of the year and will most likely miss some time early next season as well.
There were a bunch of other injuries that came and went, with most of them only requiring a handful of missed games.
- Dante Fabbro missed a six-game stretch with a LBI and missed 8 total.
- Denton Mateychuk missed 7 games, including a 6-game stretch with a UBI.
- Zach Werenski missed 7 games in two different stretches, once due to a foot injury after blocking a shot, and once for an illness.
- Boone Jenner missed 15 games total, which included a 14-game stretch due to a UBI.
- Isac Lundestrom missed 12 games to an LBI.
- Kirill Marchenko missed 6 games, which included 4 games with a knee injury, and 2 due to illness.
- Mason Marchment missed 9 games total, which included 8 due to a UBI.
- Sean Monahan only missed 4 games this season due to an undisclosed issue.
- Mathieu Olivier missed 21 games due to a UBI, and then had his season ended due to a broken hand, with only a handful of games to play.
- Cole Sillinger missed 1 game due to illness.
- Dmitri Voronkov missed 9 games due to what we assume is a broken hand or wrist.
- Miles Wood missed 19 games due to various injuries that included an eye injury and a leg injury.
Injured Reserve & Other Injuries
- Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 44 Games IR - OUT FOR THE SEASON
- Damon Severson - Missed 10 Games - Upper Body - OUT FOR THE SEASON
- Dmitri Voronkov - Missed 9 Games - Upper Body - OUT FOR THE SEASON
- Mathieu Olivier - Missed 8 Games - Broken Hand - OUT FOR THE SEASON
TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 218
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft Lottery on May 5, 2025, where the CBJ will most likely pick 14 or 15.
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