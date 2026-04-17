The 2025-26 Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Bug Wasn't That Bad For A Change

Erik Gudbranson missed 45 games due to various injuries this season. The largest chunk was a 38-game stretch he missed due to a hip injury. He missed another three games after taking a hit from Artemi Panarin in early March. The soon-to-be UFA never missed another game after that.

Brendan Smith missed the final 44 games after suffering a knee injury in December. He would have season-ending surgery and missed the rest of the season. The 37-year-old defenseman has played 741 games in the NHL and will most likely retire after only playing 47 games in the last two seasons.