The 2025-26 NHL season has ended, now what?

The Carolina Hurricanes are the 2026 Stanley Cup Champions.
The 2025-26 NHL season has concluded, now what do we do?
Don’t worry hockey fans, there are several key dates coming up that should keep you interested until the dog days of summer arrive.
First up will be the 2026 NHL buyout window. The first buyout period this year starts 48 hours after the Stanley Cup playoffs end. So, with Carolina ending it last night, clubs will start the process of figuring out if they wish to buy a player out, and that process must conclude by June 30th at 5pm ET.
What will Columbus do during the buyout season? Probably nothing. The only player that would even remotely be a candidate is goalie Elvis Merzlikins, and honestly, I can't see that happening.
And then, of course, on June 26th, the NHL will conduct the 1st round of the entry draft. The CBJ are picking 14th, and who they will choose is anybody's guess. There are plenty of quality players who will be available at 14. You can find the players we wrote about at The Hockey News - Columbus Blue Jackets site. You can watch the draft live on ESPN and ESPN+.
On June 27th, rounds 2-7 will be conducted. You can watch the coverage on NHL Network and ESPN+. The Jackets have six picks from rounds 2-7, but of course, that is subject to change depending on trades.
A few days later, on July 1st, the free agency period begins. There are a few big names out there, but time will tell what Don Waddell does. He first needs to lock up Jet Greaves and Adam Fantilli to contracts, which will take up a nice chunk of change. Cole Sillinger must also be given a new deal before July 1st. Get those three players done, and then Waddell can focus on free agency.
The Columbus Blue Jackets will have their annual development camp a few days after the NHL Draft. Last year, it went from July 2 to July 5. It's usually open to the public and will conclude with a Prospects Game on the final day of camp. It'll be held from June 29 to July 2 this year.
After the development camp, the NHL’s dog days begin. Other than random signings, there’s not a lot going on. The only thing really going on is all the speculation on Twitter from fans about what their team is going to do in free agency. Some people take a break, get out in the sun, and enjoy the world. It’s nice to take a break from the stressful relationship a lot of fans have with their teams. Whatever you’re doing this summer, have fun!
Stay with THN Columbus all Summer for breaking news, player pieces, and everything else you can think of.
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.
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