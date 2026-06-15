The 2025-26 NHL season has ended, now what?

After the development camp, the NHL’s dog days begin. Other than random signings, there’s not a lot going on. The only thing really going on is all the speculation on Twitter from fans about what their team is going to do in free agency. Some people take a break, get out in the sun, and enjoy the world. It’s nice to take a break from the stressful relationship a lot of fans have with their teams. Whatever you’re doing this summer, have fun!