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The Columbus Blue Jackets Need To Get The Best Deal They Can For Kirill Marchenko Sooner Rather Than Later

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Jason Newland
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Sep 18, 2026 6:43 PM
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Kirill Marchenko stood in front of the media for a minute today and attempted to make jokes about the summer drama. Marchenko is a fun-loving, goofy guy, sure, but making jokes in light of what happened this summer is not the way to go, and his agent should be ashamed. 

Marchenko refused to answer any questions about his future and where he wants to play. He mentioned that his future is between his agent, Dan Milstein, and his family.

You can watch the clip below. 

Don Waddell should rip this band-aid off now and pull the trigger on a Marchenko trade ASAP. 

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