The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta Has Great News For The Columbus Blue Jackets

Today, the Anaheim Ducks decided to keep Leo Carlsson, matching Philadelphia's $18 million per year offer sheet. Now everyone is wondering what the Flyers will do. Will they go big game hunting again with another offer sheet? Or will they just stand pat and go about their business?
After the news, The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta offered this quote to The Sheet's Jeff Marek. "No plan B is my understanding; they're not gonna pivot and go after Adam Fantilli or Connor Bedard or whomever else."
Could one simple quote excite an entire fan base? Most definitely. Things could change, but Blue Jackets fans everywhere should be happy that the offer sheet given to Carlsson by Philly was, in fact, a revenge move.
Now, with Carlsson signed, the Columbus Blue Jackets and Adam Fantilli can hopefully get a contract in order. Chances are, though, Fantilli's agent is pushing for an amount that the CBJ weren't quite ready for, but they need to get it done ASAP, and with little drama.
The common question is whether or not Fantilli is worth 15-18 million. If the CBJ believes he is, then he must be locked up right now, no matter the cost.
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