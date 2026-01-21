The John and Matthew Gaudreau Foundation Awards First-Ever Grant

In September 2025, Hockey Players in Business held a golf outing at Jefferson Country Club, with all proceeds benefiting the John and Matthew Gaudreau Foundation.
Madeline and Meredith Gaudreau announced over the weekend at the Ohio Sled Hockey Invitational that they've donated $34,000 to Ohio Sled Hockey. It's the foundation's very first donation. The tournament was held at the Easton Chiller in Columbus this past Saturday.
The $34,000 amount is to honor Madeline and Meredith's fallen husbands.
Meredith Gaudreau had this to say about the donation, "We’re so grateful to Hockey Players in Business, not just for what they raised for our foundation, but for their incredible commitment to the community. Their connections led us to Ohio Sled Hockey, the perfect recipient of our inaugural grant. It was an honor to pay forward the impact of John and Matty in such a meaningful way. Seeing the joy on the players’ faces and the support from their families made it a truly inspiring day—one that reflects exactly who John and Matty were.”
Per their website, Ohio Sled Hockey's mission is as follows:
Ohio Sled Hockey's mission is to provide the opportunity for individuals with physical limitations to learn about and participate in the sport of hockey. Our focus is on developing each athlete through instruction, encouragement, evaluation, and competition. This progression promotes and improves the sport of sled hockey by allowing local players to participate from novice to national level of play. Athletes will improve overall health and fitness levels while participating in therapeutic and competitive sport. Ohio Sled Hockey athletes will experience team camaraderie, trust, and the development of meaningful friendships both on and off the ice.
Hockey Players in Business, Columbus Chapter President Brandon Moskal says, "Hockey Players in Business is honored to join Meredith, Madeline, and the John and Matthew Gaudreau Foundation in supporting Ohio Sled Hockey. Carrying on the legacy of John and Matthew in this way is deeply meaningful to us, and we couldn't think of more deserving recipients than these amazing athletes."
According to Moskal, they have another golf outing scheduled for October 5th at Jefferson Country Club, where you'll get another chance to make an impact and donate to the John and Matthew Gaudreau Foundation.
Up Next: Columbus is back at home on Thursday to play the Dallas Stars.
Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!
Let us know what you think below.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.