The John and Matthew Gaudreau Foundation Awards First-Ever Grant

Meredith Gaudreau had this to say about the donation, "We’re so grateful to Hockey Players in Business, not just for what they raised for our foundation, but for their incredible commitment to the community. Their connections led us to Ohio Sled Hockey, the perfect recipient of our inaugural grant. It was an honor to pay forward the impact of John and Matty in such a meaningful way. Seeing the joy on the players’ faces and the support from their families made it a truly inspiring day—one that reflects exactly who John and Matty were.”