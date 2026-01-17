The Rick Nash Goal: "It Doesn't Get Any Better Than This"

Where were you on January 17th, 2008?
I was on my couch watching a game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the then-Phoenix Coyotes. The game was tied at 3-3 with around 30 seconds left when Rick Nash barreled down the ice after taking a pass from Michael Peca. As the play started to take shape, I legit jumped out of my seat, nearly spilling my drink after the second deke by Nash. And just a few seconds later, Rick Nash would score "The Goal" and cement himself as having the greatest goal in CBJ history. Oh, and it happened to be a game-winner.
When the puck went in the net, I just let out a loud "OHHHHHHHHHHHHHH", scaring my pet birds half to death, and chasing the cats out of the living room. Lucky for me, I had a DVR and could rewind it and watch again. I must've watched that goal 500 times that night. Had there been social media at that time, it would've imploded.
To this day, I get chills watching that goal. Not only because it brings back memories of the greatest Blue Jacket to wear the Union Blue, but also because we were blessed with hearing The Great Jeff Rimer and his sidekick at that time, Danny Gare, call the goal. It was glorious.
Where were you when you watched this goal? And if you've never seen it, take a look below and be wowed.
Today, we salute Rick Nash and "The Goal."
