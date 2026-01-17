The Rick Nash Goal: "It Doesn't Get Any Better Than This"

I was on my couch watching a game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the then-Phoenix Coyotes. The game was tied at 3-3 with around 30 seconds left when Rick Nash barreled down the ice after taking a pass from Michael Peca. As the play started to take shape, I legit jumped out of my seat, nearly spilling my drink after the second deke by Nash. And just a few seconds later, Rick Nash would score "The Goal" and cement himself as having the greatest goal in CBJ history. Oh, and it happened to be a game-winner.