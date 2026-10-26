This Three Game Road Trip Could Be Exactly What The Columbus Blue Jackets Need

The schedule makers, despite giving them so many home games, decided to throw a wrench into the system and give them a five-day break after playing just two games. Then came a three-day break in week three, and yet another three-day break last week. They played a total of 7 games in 21 days and had 14 days off. Yes, they had a few practices thrown in there, but nothing compares to actual game action where lines can gel and become more cohesive.