This Three Game Road Trip Could Be Exactly What The Columbus Blue Jackets Need

Columbus Blue Jackets
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Russell LaBounty-Imagn Images
Russell LaBounty-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2026 2:48 PMPublished Oct 26, 2026 2:48 PM
When the Columbus Blue Jackets schedule came out for this season, all anyone could talk about was how the CBJ only had two road games in the first four weeks of the season. They were going to play 7 of the first 9 games at home, and that would be considered a good thing.
And then they went 4-5 in the first 9 and people couldn't wait for them to hit the road.
The schedule makers, despite giving them so many home games, decided to throw a wrench into the system and give them a five-day break after playing just two games. Then came a three-day break in week three, and yet another three-day break last week. They played a total of 7 games in 21 days and had 14 days off. Yes, they had a few practices thrown in there, but nothing compares to actual game action where lines can gel and become more cohesive.
They now leave for what will be a very tough three-game road trip that starts in Philly, goes to Carolina, and then ends this Saturday in Dallas.
This road trip couldn't come soon enough!
This team needed to be away from their home arena, away from their families and friends, away from the "noise" that comes with playing in their home arena, practically all month. They simply need to be with each other.
They'll play every other day from Tuesday to Saturday, so there won't be much bonding per se, but just being around each other could really benefit the team.
Most of the top teams in the standings right now have played 12 or 13 games each, while the CBJ and LA Kings are at 9.
Is it a coincidence that both teams, who were both expected to battle for playoff position this season, are sitting at the bottom of the standings with rebuilding teams such as Vancouver, Calgary, and Chicago?
What do you think? Do you think this road trip will help turn the CBJ's young season around?
Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets are on the road to take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night.
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