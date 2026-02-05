THN POLL: Vote For Last Night's MVP

The Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 4-0 to earn their 7th straight win and 11 of their last 12. Vote below for last night's MVP.
Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Chicago Blackhawks MVP
Jet Greaves - 21 Save Shutout
100%
2 users
Zach Werenski - Team High 20th Goal, 7 Game Points Streak
0%
Charlie Coyle - 2 assists, Plus-2
0%
Adam Fantilli - 1 Assist, Tied Career High In Assists
0%
The Blue Jackets currently sit 4th in the Metro, 9th in the East, and 12th in the NHL.
Up Next: Columbus is back home to play the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night. It's the last game before the Olympic Break.
