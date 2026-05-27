Three Former Blue Jackets Advance To Stanley Cup Final With Vegas

William Karlsson - Contrary to popular belief, Karlsson was not drafted by the CBJ. He was traded to Columbus in March of 2015. He played two full seasons and totaled 45 points for Columbus. The CBJ left him unprotected in the 2017 Vegas expansion draft and was snatched up by the VGK. The Vegas original has now played nine seasons for the Golden Knights and totaled 403 points, highlighted by his wacky first season in the desert, where he scored 43 goals and 78 points. He hasn't come anywhere close to the 43 goals and 78 points since that 2018 season. He has 76 points in 116 playoff games for Vegas.