Today In Columbus Blue Jackets History: The Blue Jackets Acquire Jake Voráček In Exchange For Cam Atkinson

Jake Voráček was originally drafted by the Blue Jackets in 2007, going 7th overall. After being drafted, Voráček would go back to Junior for one more season before making his NHL debut in 2008. In his first stint with Columbus, he played three full seasons, only missing 5 games over those three seasons. He scored 39 goals and had 134 points. And then June 23rd happened, a day that almost all Columbus fans will remember. GM Scott Howson, in an attempt to try to keep Rick Nash in Columbus, traded Jake Voráček and two draft picks to the Flyers for Jeff Carter. That was arguably the worst trade in team history. Carter didn’t want to come to Columbus, and Rick Nash would be traded about a year later. Jake Voráček would go on to play 727 games as a Flyer, scoring 177 goals and totaling 604 points.