Toronto's Second Period Onslaught Dooms Columbus, Marchenko Scores In Return To Nationwide Arena

Rick Bowness - "Coaches have been talking the last couple days like, this whole culture thing. Honestly, it's good in there. And I'm saying that after a bad game. That's no longer an issue. There's good guys in there, and they care a lot. Now I know it's coming after a game like that. I get that. I'm not worried about the culture in the room at all anymore. And so that's a dead subject. I believe in those guys."