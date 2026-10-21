Toronto's Second Period Onslaught Dooms Columbus, Marchenko Scores In Return To Nationwide Arena

Columbus Blue Jackets
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Russell LaBounty-Imagn Images
Oct 21, 2026 12:30 PMPublished Oct 21, 2026 12:30 PM
The Blue Jackets are now 3-5 this season.
Jake Christiansen(1) and Charlie Coyle(1) scored the goals for Columbus in a 6-2 drubbing at the hands of the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Jet Greaves had a bad night and only stopped 14 of 19 Leafs shots. He was pulled for Cam Talbot, who gave up a goal on 3 shots.
The Jackets outshot the Leafs 37 to 22, but most of those came after the Jackets were in desperation mode.
This wasn't a good game, and they really need Ivan Provorov and Dante Fabbro back on the ice.
Quotes
Rick Bowness - "We had six power plays tonight, and our top guys didn't get a single point. And saying that, I thought Zach Werenski was the best player on the ice for both teams. I thought he was outstanding. Charlie Coyle, leading by example. It is in there."
Rick Bowness - "Coaches have been talking the last couple days like, this whole culture thing. Honestly, it's good in there. And I'm saying that after a bad game. That's no longer an issue. There's good guys in there, and they care a lot. Now I know it's coming after a game like that. I get that. I'm not worried about the culture in the room at all anymore. And so that's a dead subject. I believe in those guys."
Adam Fantilli - "They're on a back-to-back. We've been waiting for them. We got to have it, whatever that looks like. The intensity, our game, getting on top of them. There's absolutely zero excuses. They flew here last night. We got to be the fresher team and have our legs and be the better team. And we just weren't."
Charlie Coyle - "I think we're seeing the same stuff over and over and I really don't want to even sit here and say it. It's just stuff we need to figure out right now. Stuff we should have figured out weeks ago."
Team Notes Per CBJ PR
- Columbus scored first for the fifth time this season after netting the opener 2:38 into the game. The Jackets co-led the league (Colorado & Washington) in scoring first last season after doing so in 50 games (32-11-7).
- The Blue Jackets posted a season-high 31 hits, besting the 29 set last time out on Oct. 29 at Minnesota.
Final Stats
CBJ APP
Player Stats & Notes
- Jake Christiansen scored his 1st goal of the season.
- Charlie Coyle scored his 1st goal of the season and was a plus-1. He improved his career totals against Toronto to 5-21-26 in 34 career games and has notched 1-4-5 in those matchups in a Blue Jackets uniform.
- Dmitri Voronkov recorded his 2nd assist of the season and had 4 PIMs. He has now tallied 1-3-4 in his last four games against the Maple Leafs, as well as notching 2-4-6 in nine career matchups.
- Val Nichushkin picked up his 3rd assist of the season. He improved his career totals against Toronto to 8-6-14 in 15 career matchups and has notched 6-4-10 in his last nine games overall.
- Cole Sillinger got his 3rd assist and had 3 hits.
- Emil Andrae recorded his 2nd assist.
- Zach Werenski had 8 shots and 3 hits.
- Jet Greaves stopped 14 of 19 Toronto shots.
Team Stats
- The Jackets went 0/6 on the power play.
- The Columbus PK stopped 4 of 5 Toronto power plays.
- Columbus won 47.4% of the faceoffs - 27/57
- The Blue Jackets had 31 hits and 5 blocks.
Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets are back home on Saturday to take on the Vegas Golden Knights.
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