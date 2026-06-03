Two Columbus Blue Jackets Land On The Hockey News Top 100 NHL Players In 2026
The Columbus Blue Jackets had two players land on their list this year. One of the players is not a shock, but the other, is going to surprise a lot of people.
First let's look at the criteria they put in place for the list.
- The greatest emphasis was put on how they're playing this season, with a smaller emphasis placed on how they played the previous year (2024-25). There was also slight consideration for how they played two or three seasons prior to that. We structured it this way because we didn't want any one-year wonders making the list. Moreover, sometimes star players can have a down year.
- We attempted to construct the top 100 to reflect a 20-man lineup, where 12 players are forwards, six are defensemen and two are goalies. So an evenly distributed top 100 should have 60 forwards, 30 D-men and 10 goalies. We aimed to keep that structure consistent within every group of 10 or 20.
- We don't forecast a young player's bright future. If they were excellent this year, they made the list. If they were just very good but showed exceptional promise for the future, they likely didn't make this year's list.
- At the other end of the age spectrum, we're not concerned if a player is nearing the end of his career. If they were a standout this year, they made the list. See Sidney Crosby.
- We don't consider a player's career achievements for a list about the here and now. Crosby and Alex Ovechkin are top 10 players in the history of the game. But they're not top 10 players this season.
- A player's salary was not taken into account, and we made no attempt to include at least one player from each of the NHL's 32 teams.
Around 30 other players were considered for the top 100 but ultimately fell short. The fluid nature of this ranking is such that the next version of it will include some of them.
TheHockeyNews.com is rolling out the top 100 list that appeared in the magazine online over the next 10 days. Check out the entire list now with bios on each and every player by subscribing to The Hockey News. The bios were written by Ryan Kennedy, Ken Campbell, Jared Clinton and Carol Schram.
95. Ivan Provorov, D, Columbus Blue Jackets
Age: 29
Last Year: Not Ranked
Yes, it's been the Zach Werenski show in Columbus, but he's not the only blueliner logging big ice time. Provorov has been playing nearly 25 minutes a night for the Blue Jackets, and those minutes have been very effective. When he's patrolling the pond, Columbus is outscoring opponents by a fair clip at five-a-side.
2025-26 Season Stats
Games Played - 82 - He played 82 games for the 4th straight season, and 7th time in his career. In three seasons with the CBJ, he's never missed a game.
Goals - 9 - His 9 goals were tied for the 3rd highest of his career.
Assists - 22 - His 22 assists are the third highest of his CBJ career, and 5th highest of his career.
Points - 31 - 5th highest points total of his career, and third highest in his CBJ tenure.
Shots - 158 - 4th highest shot total of his career, and the highest of his CBJ career.
Shooting % - 5.7% - 4th highest of his career.
Time On Ice - 24:49 - Highest average ice time of his CBJ career.
Game Winning Goals - 0 - He isn't expected to pour in the goals.
Plus/Minus - Plus-14 - Second highest +/- of his career and had the third highest on the Blue Jackets.
10. Zach Werenski, D, Columbus Blue Jackets - 2026 NORRIS TROPHY WINNER
Age: 28
Last Year: 14
Name a category in Columbus, and Werenski is probably at or near the top of it. It's not easy for a defenseman to lead a playoff-contending team in scoring, but that's the impact the 10th-year NHLer made this season. Werenski also played more than 26 minutes a night – second in the league to Quinn Hughes.
2025-26 Season Stats
Games Played - 75 - Down from 81 in 24-25. Werenski had an illness that sidelined him for a few games, and he blocked a shot that kept him out as well.
Goals - 22 - Down from 23 the previous year, but he played less games this year. Werenski led league defensemen in even strength goals. and had 4 power play goals.
Assists - 59 - He tied the single-season franchise record for assists (59 by himself in 2024-25 & Artemi Panarin in 2018-19). He had 17 power-play assists.
Points - 81 - Down a single point from 24-25. He is only the third American-born defenseman in NHL history to post consecutive 80-point seasons (Housley from 1991-93 & Leetch from 1990-92). Werenski is also just the second skater in franchise history (Artemi Panarin) to post two-straight 50-assist and 70-point campaigns. He set the single-season franchise record for most multi-point performances (26), surpassing Panarin’s 25 in 2018-19. He also set a club record for most multi-point games in a season.
Shots On Goal - 260 - Down from 298 in 24-25. Finished 13th among all players in shots.
Time On Ice - 26:37 - Basically even compared to 24-25. He finished 2nd behind Quinn Hughes for average ice time in the entire league.
Blocks - 94 - 4th most in his career.
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.
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