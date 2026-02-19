Two Former Columbus Blue Jackets Still In Olympic Tournament

Zach Werenski and Team USA will play Slovakia on Friday for a chance to play in the Gold Medal game on Sunday.
But did you know there are still a couple former Blue Jackets still playing?
Former CBJ, and current Boston Bruins goalie Joonas Korpisalo, who is playing for Finland, will play Canada in a semifinal game. He has yet to play for Finland in these winter games.
Korpisalo went 87-78-24 in parts of 8 seasons with the Blue Jackets before being traded to the LA Kings.
Another Finn and former Blue Jacket, Mikko Lehtonen is also playing. In two games played, he hasn't registered a point. Lehtonen played in 17 games for Columbus and had 3 assists during the 2020-21 season.
Lehtonen carried the flag for Finland during the Olympics opening ceremonies.
Finland will play Canada at 10:40 a.m. on Friday. The winner will play either the USA or Slovakia.
Next Up For Zach Werenski - Semifinal vs. Slovakia - 3:10 p.m. on Friday.
Other Potential Games For The United States
February 21: Bronze Medal Game, 2:10 p.m.
February 22: Gold Medal Game, 8:10 a.m.
Stay with THN - Columbus for all of the Zach Werenski and Elvis Merzļikins Olympic coverage.
