Two Years Later: The Columbus Blue Jackets Still Feel The Loss Of Johnny Gaudreau

The Columbus Blue Jackets played inspired hockey that season, and just barely missed the playoffs. They kept Johnny’s locker in the Jackets room and took his jersey with them during road games. The player of the game for each win was given the Donkey Hat to wear and give his speech in. You would always find a handful of players before and after games walking around the locker room wearing Johnny Hockey t-shirts. Going back to what Jenner said before the season, they were doing it together and would keep Johnny’s memory alive.