Werenski Nets 19th, Greaves Shuts Out Dallas Stars

Columbus swept the 2025-26 season series against Dallas by a combined score of 6-1 (5-1 on Oct. 21). It was the first time the club swept the season series since the 2018-19 campaign (fifth time in franchise history with multiple games).

The Blue Jackets have won three-straight games against the Stars dating back to last season (6-4 W on Feb. 25, 2025), outscoring the club 12-5 in those three contests.

After shutting down both of Dallas’ power play opportunities tonight, Columbus has gone 24-of-25 (96.0 pct.) on the penalty kill in the last 14 games of the series.

Columbus has won five of its past six games overall since Jan. 11 (5-1-0) as well as collected points in five of its last six played at Nationwide Arena (4-1-1).

The Blue Jackets’ first shutout of the 2025-26 season, it also marked the third in franchise history against the Stars (MR: Oct. 22, 2016 – Bobrovsky 32 saves in 3-0 at DAL).

Tonight was the 21st 1-0 shutout victory in franchise history and the first since Jan. 30, 2024 at St. Louis (Merzlikins).

The club scored the first goal of the game for the 29th time this season and for the 14th time in the past 19 outings. The Jackets are 19-6-4 when scoring first overall and 11-4-1 when doing so at Nationwide Arena.