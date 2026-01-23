Logo
Columbus Blue Jackets
Werenski Nets 19th, Greaves Shuts Out Dallas Stars cover image

Werenski Nets 19th, Greaves Shuts Out Dallas Stars

Jason Newland
32m
The Blue Jackets' record is now 23-20-7 with 53 points. They're currently 7th in the Metro and are 7 points out of the playoff race.

Zach Werenski(19) scored the only goal for Columbus, and Jet Greaves made 28 saves to secure a shutout against one of the best teams in the NHL on Thursday night at Nationwide Arena. 

The Blue Jackets played a very good game against a Dallas Stars team missing their star forward Mikko Rantanen, who was out sick. But no one feels sorry for any team who happens to be missing their best player in a game, especially the Blue Jackets.

But this game was all about Charlie Coyle. Not only did they get the win, but Coyle played in his 1000th career NHL game. A big moment for the crafty veteran who happens to be having a great year and has 515 career points. 

His dad was in the locker room before the game to announce the lineup. His family lit the cannon in the pre-game ceremony, and his friends who were in town to watch his 1000th game, played a wicked game of bubble ball hockey during the second intermission. The players also wore special T-shirts before the game celebrating Coyle. It was a good night for the kid from East Weymouth, Massachusetts.

Charlie Coyle said of the celebration, "There was a lot going on in my head. I laid down for a nap and just stared at the back of my eyelids. I didn't sleep at all. I didn't think I was nervous, but obviously there were some nerves in me."

Team Notes Per CBJ PR

  • Columbus swept the 2025-26 season series against Dallas by a combined score of 6-1 (5-1 on Oct. 21).&nbsp; It&nbsp; was the first time the club swept the season series since the 2018-19 campaign (fifth time in franchise history with multiple games).
  • The Blue Jackets have won three-straight games against the Stars dating back to last season (6-4 W on Feb. 25, 2025), outscoring the club 12-5 in those three contests.
  • After shutting down both of Dallas’ power play opportunities tonight, Columbus has gone 24-of-25 (96.0 pct.) on the penalty kill in the last 14 games of the series.
  • Columbus has won five of its past six games overall since Jan. 11 (5-1-0) as well as collected points in five of its last six played at Nationwide Arena (4-1-1).
  • The Blue Jackets’ first shutout of the 2025-26 season, it also marked the third in franchise history against the Stars (MR: Oct. 22, 2016 – Bobrovsky 32 saves in 3-0 at DAL).
  • Tonight was the 21st&nbsp;1-0 shutout victory in franchise history and the first since Jan. 30, 2024 at St. Louis (Merzlikins).
  • The club scored the first goal of the game for the 29th&nbsp;time this season and for the 14th&nbsp;time in the past 19 outings.&nbsp; The Jackets are 19-6-4 when scoring first overall and 11-4-1 when doing so at Nationwide Arena.
  • The Jackets scored in the opening 10 minutes of the game for the third-straight contest with Werenski’s goal 8:48 into the first period.&nbsp;&nbsp; The team has scored in the first 10 minutes in six of the last eight outings.

Final Stats

cbj appcbj app

Player Stats

  • Zach Werenski scored his 19th goal of the season, played 27:45, and had 3 shots. He scored his team-leading 19th of the season and has picked up points in five of his past six contests (3-4-7) as well as 14 of his past 16 (10-13-23). With his 18th career game-winning goal, Werenski passed David Vyborny (17) for the fifth-most in franchise history. He improved his career mark against Dallas to 5-8-13 in 21 career games and has notched 5-6-11 in 12 career home games with 4-3-7 in his last seven at home.
  • Damon Severson picked up his 16th assist and played 27:21. He has now notched 2-9-11 in 21 career contests against Dallas, including assists in three-straight (0-3-3) and 1-7-8 in his past 11 contests overall.
  • Isac Lundeström recorded his 5th assist.
  • Adam Fantilli led all forwards with 21:12 of ice time and went 16 for 24 on his faceoffs. He posted a new single-game career-high in face-off wins after finishing 16-of-24 (67.0 pct.) on the draw tonight, besting the 13 wins set earlier this season on Dec. 18, 2025 vs. Minnesota.
  • Mathieu Olivier led all Jackets with 5 hits and 5 shots.
  • Charlie Coyle played in his 1,000th career NHL game tonight, becoming the fifth player to wear a Blue Jackets uniform in their milestone game (Sergei Fedorov, Vinny Prospal, Scott Hartnell and Jakub Voracek). The East Weymouth, Massachusetts native has collected 199-316-515 in 14 NHL season with the Blue Jackets, Colorado Avalanche, Boston Bruins and Minnesota Wild since being selected in the first round, 28th overall, by San Jose in the 2010 NHL Draft.

Team Stats

  • The Jackets power play went 0/1.
  • The Columbus PK stopped both of the Dallas power plays on the night.
  • Columbus won 50.9% of the faceoffs - 27/53
  • The Blue Jackets had 35 hits and 17 blocks.

Up Next: Columbus is back at home on Saturday to face the Tampa Bay Lightning. 

