Werenski Nets 19th, Greaves Shuts Out Dallas Stars

Zach Werenski(19) scored the only goal for Columbus, and Jet Greaves made 28 saves to secure a shutout against one of the best teams in the NHL on Thursday night at Nationwide Arena.
The Blue Jackets played a very good game against a Dallas Stars team missing their star forward Mikko Rantanen, who was out sick. But no one feels sorry for any team who happens to be missing their best player in a game, especially the Blue Jackets.
But this game was all about Charlie Coyle. Not only did they get the win, but Coyle played in his 1000th career NHL game. A big moment for the crafty veteran who happens to be having a great year and has 515 career points.
His dad was in the locker room before the game to announce the lineup. His family lit the cannon in the pre-game ceremony, and his friends who were in town to watch his 1000th game, played a wicked game of bubble ball hockey during the second intermission. The players also wore special T-shirts before the game celebrating Coyle. It was a good night for the kid from East Weymouth, Massachusetts.
Charlie Coyle said of the celebration, "There was a lot going on in my head. I laid down for a nap and just stared at the back of my eyelids. I didn't sleep at all. I didn't think I was nervous, but obviously there were some nerves in me."
Team Notes Per CBJ PR
Final Stats
Player Stats
Team Stats
Up Next: Columbus is back at home on Saturday to face the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!
Let us know what you think below.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.