Werenski Scores First Goal, Cam Talbot Is Spectacular In Shootout Win Against Dallas

Columbus Blue Jackets
409 Members•4,069 Posts
Russell LaBounty-Imagn Images
Russell LaBounty-Imagn Images
Nov 6, 2026 1:30 PMPublished Nov 6, 2026 1:30 PM
The Blue Jackets' record now sits at 7-7.
Zach Werenski(1) scored the only goal in regulation to help the Blue Jackets upset the visiting Dallas Stars on Thursday night. Val Nichushkin and Kent Johnson scored on Casey DeSmith in the shootout to give the Jackets a 2-1.
Cam Talbot won his 4th straight game, stopping 27 of 28 Stars shots in the win. Talbot has been absolutely fantastic so far this season. He and the CBJ are finally playing some very good hockey.
Team Notes Per CBJ PR
- Columbus (1-1-0) and Dallas (1-0-1) completed their 2026-27 season series with the teams winning their respective home contests
- The Blue Jackets have won four of their past five matchups against the Stars.
- CBJ have now collected points in 15 of their last 19 games played against the Stars at Nationwide Arena since Jan. 28, 2013, following last night's contest (13-4-2).
- The Blue Jackets have won three straight games played at Nationwide Arena this season and earned their fourth win in the last six games overall.
- Columbus remains unbeaten when playing past regulation this season, improving to 5-0 in overtime/shootout games (2-0 in SO).
- The Jackets have won the opening game of all three back-to-back sets this season, with each victory coming after regulation (3-2 SOW vs. Pittsburgh on Oct. 9 and a 1-0 OTW vs. the NY Rangers on Oct. 17).
Final Stats
CBJ APP
Player Stats & Notes
- Zach Werenski scored his 1st goal of the season and had 5 shots. He extended his point streak to five games (1-6-7). He improved his career totals against Dallas to 6-9-15 in 23 career games, with points in three-straight (2-1-3) with goals in five of his past seven on home ice against the Stars (5-2-7).
- Kent Johnson picked up his 7th assist and scored the winner in the shootout. He also had 3 shots. He pushed his points streak to six games (3-6-9), two shy of his career-long (8, Jan. 20-Feb. 4, 2025 with 4-5-9). He has scored in both shootout attempts this season and improved to 12-of-19 in the shootout in his career (63.2 pct.). He broke a tie with Ryan Johansen for third-most shootout goals scored in franchise history with last night's goal.
- Matthew Knies recorded his 4th assist and had 3 hits.
- Adam Fantilli had 5 shots on goal.
- Cam Talbot won his fourth-straight start in net for the Blue Jackets, with three of those games decided past regulation. He has posted a 1.75 goals-against average with a .939 save percentage since Oct. 24.
Team Stats
- The Jackets went 0/2 on the power play.
- The Columbus PK stopped the one Dallas power play.
- Columbus won 33.3% of the faceoffs - 18/54
- The Blue Jackets had 24 hits and 16 blocks.
Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets are back on the road to face the Buffalo Sabres tonight at 7 PM.
Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!
Let us know what you think below.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive, and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. Share your thoughts by commenting on the article below on THN.com or by creating your own post in our community forum.
1
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy