Werenski Scores First Goal, Cam Talbot Is Spectacular In Shootout Win Against Dallas

Zach Werenski scored his 1st goal of the season and had 5 shots. He extended his point streak to five games (1-6-7). He improved his career totals against Dallas to 6-9-15 in 23 career games, with points in three-straight (2-1-3) with goals in five of his past seven on home ice against the Stars (5-2-7).

Kent Johnson picked up his 7th assist and scored the winner in the shootout. He also had 3 shots. He pushed his points streak to six games (3-6-9), two shy of his career-long (8, Jan. 20-Feb. 4, 2025 with 4-5-9). He has scored in both shootout attempts this season and improved to 12-of-19 in the shootout in his career (63.2 pct.). He broke a tie with Ryan Johansen for third-most shootout goals scored in franchise history with last night's goal.

Matthew Knies recorded his 4th assist and had 3 hits.

Adam Fantilli had 5 shots on goal.