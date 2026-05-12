What Bringing Back Charlie Coyle Means To The Columbus Blue Jackets

Coyle was just signed to a 6-year, $36 million dollar contract.
With the announcement that the Columbus Blue Jackets have re-signed Charlie Coyle to a six-year contract, what does than mean for a Jackets team desperate to make Stanley Cup Playoffs?
Well, for one, they're bringing back a 14-year NHL vet with 1032 NHL games under his belt. Coyle, who spent was brought to the Cannon City via a trade with the Colorado Avalanche in the summer of 2025, put up 58 points last season, and played some of the best hockey of his career. The guy oozed leadership from the minute he got here.
He's also never missed the NHL playoffs in his career until this past season, and if he was clearly upset with that during his exit interview with the media. Coyle also made it perfectly clear he wanted to come back to Columbus, and guide them to their first playoff berth since 2020.
So, Coyle has his long term, and possibly last contract of his career, so what now?
Coyle needs to keep up the pace in which he played last season. When Coyle, Mathieu Olivier, and Cole Sillinger scored, or were making plays, this team won. If those three players can play like they did in 2025-26, watch out.
But what else does Coyle coming mean to the CBJ?
It also means that the long-time Captain Boone Jenner might be on the move.
Jenner has played every game of his NHL career in Columbus, and is the definition of the city itself. He works hard, and does what he needs to do. It's often said that a plyers best attribute is his availability. In this case, as sad as it may be, that may be Jenner's downfall.
Boone Jenner has only played 82 games in his career once, back in 2016-17. The closest he's come to that since was 18-19 when he played 77. Since that season, he's played 70 once, 68, and then 67 this past season. Out of 1028 games he could've played, Jenner has only played in 808.
If Boone Jenner isn't brought back, might they give Charlie Coyle the C? If I had to make a guess, I'd say yes. As I said above, Charlie has leader written all over him. From what he brings on the ice, to what he brings off of it, Coyle is what you want in a professional hockey player. He's also from Massachusetts, so you know he has no issue's with speaking his mind.
This is a huge deal for Columbus going forward. Young guys love him, and the older players respect him, and value his experience.
Many will point to the term and get scared, but in my opinion, this deal is perfect for this franchise right now.
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.
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