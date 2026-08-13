Why Valeri Nichushkin Could Be A Big Addition For Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets made a notable move earlier this off-season, as they acquired forward Valeri Nichushkin from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for a 2026 second-round pick, a 2027 third-round pick, and a 2028 fifth-round pick.
The Blue Jackets' decision to trade for Nichushkin made a lot of sense. They need another top-six winger with Mason Marchment's contract expired.
Nichushkin appeared in 72 games last season with the Avalanche, where he recorded 17 goals, 32 assists, and 49 points. Overall, these are decent numbers, but there is a clear reason to believe that he could make a more significant impact for the Blue Jackets this season.
Just back during the 2024-25 season with Colorado, Nichushkin recorded 21 goals and 34 points in only 43 games. He also had 28 goals and 53 points in 54 games for Colorado in 2023-24 and 47 points in 53 games with the Avalanche in 2022-23.
With numbers like these, he has shown that he can produce like a high-impact forward when playing at his best. If he can get back to this pace of production next season, it would be significant for a Blue Jackets club that is looking to make the playoffs.
Overall, with the Blue Jackets needing forward help, it is understandable that they are taking a chance on Nichushkin. Let's see what kind of season he put together during his first year as a Blue Jacket from here.